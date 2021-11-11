Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 18:58 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited AEON Credit Service Launches Series of Targeted Credit Card Offers to Extend Consumption Voucher Impact, Adding to Excitement of Traditional Consumption Peak Season

HONG KONG, Nov 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited ("AEON Credit Service" or the "Group"; stock code: 00900) has announced the launch of a series of AEON credit card offers aimed to extend the impact of the government consumption voucher, for greater enjoyment of the traditional consumption peak season between Christmas and Chinese New Year.





Always putting customers first, AEON Credit Service constantly provides customers with the most suitable offers so as to create the best experience for them. The recent well-received AEON x Ocean Park General Admission Promotion has allowed the Group to better understand customer needs and behaviour. In view of the positive consumer sentiment boosted by the Consumption Voucher Scheme in Hong Kong and the approaching traditional consumer spending peak season during Christmas and Chinese New Year, the Group has seized the strong momentum embarking on the following targeted credit card promotion offers to capture business opportunities:



1) Online Spending and Local Dining 10X Rewards Promotion

As demand for online shopping and catering services increases, AEON credit card hopes to stimulate greater related consumption. Customers can earn 10X points, equivalent to a 4% spending rebate, for credit card online shopping transactions and restaurant dining in Hong Kong on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the period between 1 and 30 November 2021. Cardholders of AEON CARD JAL can enjoy HK$2=1 JAL Miles redemption through these two spending offers, and earn JAL Miles expressly in preparation for the opening of international travel in the future.



2) AEON Credit Card "Earn Multiple Rewards for More Spending Each Month"

As the peak shopping season from Christmas to Chinese New Year is just around the corner, AEON Credit Service is going to launch a special rebate. AEON customers can now get a cash rebate of up to HK$1,200 for spending with their AEON Credit Cards during the promotional period.



Spending Stage / Cumulative Monthly Spending / Cash Rebate

Stage 1: 15/11/2021 - 14/12/2021 / HK$5,000 or more / HK$150

Stage 2: 15/12/2021 - 14/1/2022 / HK$5,000 or more / HK$150

Stage 3: 15/1/2022 - 14/2/2022 / HK$5,000 or more / HK$150

Additional Rewards:

Customers who meet the above monthly spending requirements for the three consecutive stages and with accumulated spending of HK$45,000 are entitled to an extra HK$750 cash rebate.



Note: The above credit card offers are subject to relevant terms and conditions. For details, please visit the company website: www.aeon.com.hk



About AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited (Stock Code: 00900)

AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited, a subsidiary of AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (TSE: 8570) and a member of the AEON Group, was set up in 1987 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1995. The Group is principally engaged in the consumer finance business, which includes the issuance of credit cards and the provision of personal loan financing, card payment processing services, insurance agency and brokerage business in Hong Kong and microfinance business in Mainland China.



For more information, please visit the company's website at www.aeon.com.hk.



Media Enquiries

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Fanny YUEN / Brigid LEE

Tel: (852) 2864 4853 / 2114 4313

E-mail: sprg_acsa@sprg.com.hk







