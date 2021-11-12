Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, November 12, 2021
Friday, 12 November 2021, 05:00 HKT/SGT
Cloud NFT
Cross-chain Aggregator Cloud NFT Successfully Closes a Seed Round and Announces Pre-sale on 25th of November and Public Sale Waitlist
Cloud NFT is a cross-chain platform that allows to design, mint, exchange, and store unique NFTs with zero gas fees.

TALLINN, EE, Nov 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Cross-chain aggregator Cloud NFT successfully closed a seed round, announced a pre-sale on 25th of November and public sale waitlist. The team claims that the product will put in order the NFT market that faces problems of lack of liquidity among NFTs on different blockchains and high gas fees.

NFT Cloud ecosystem includes:
- built-in NFT exchange;
- NFT wallet;
- aggregator of the major NFT marketplaces;
- business API.

Cloud NFT wallet will allow users to keep all NFTs in one place. The built-in exchange will facilitate the process of trading NFTs and offer zero gas fees.

Cloud NFT Business API is designed to simplify the NFT creation process for businesses and artists by offering a user-friendly interface and creation system understandable for a common user. That will allow people who are not familiar with blockchain technologies to enter the NFT market more easily.

NFT marketplaces aggregator will offer users real-time NFTs price comparison, faster access to different marketplaces, and selling NFTs created via Cloud NFT business API outside the ecosystem.

"NFTs are fraught with wide opportunities for business and users. Licensing, copyright confirmation, anti-counterfeiting and legal contracts: in all these areas, NFTs can revolutionize. Today's infrastructure does not provide a convenient environment for businesses and users to create NFTs, and high gas fees increase an already high entry threshold.

Cloud NFT aims to solve these problems.

We create a product that will allow you to perform all actions with NFTs - from creating to selling on large marketplaces within a single convenient and intuitive interface without gas fees, special knowledge and unnecessary actions. And Cloud NFT Business API will provide businesses with handy tool to integrate NFTs into their infrastructures" - Aleksei Korobeinikov, CTO of
Cloud NFT

Pre-sale will take place on 25th of November and a public sale is planned for December.

About Cloud NFT

Cloud NFT was founded in 2021 by Peter Bel - CEO&Founder of Byzantium, marketing consulting agency with more than 5 years of experience in promotion of blockchain projects and Aleksey Korobeinikov - blockchain solutions architect and R&D Engineer with more than more than 30 successfully delivered projects. Cloud NFT was awarded as "Guru of the day" by the Web Guru design contest and participated in several international blockchain conferences.

On November 11th Cloud NFT announced successful closing of seed round and disclosed pre-sale date which will take place on November 25th.

The waitlist application form is already available on the project website.

As of now, latest project updates are published in Cloud NFTs' Twitter, Telegram, and Facebook.

Social Links:
https://twitter.com/Cloud_NFT_api
https://t.me/NFT_Cloud_chat
https://t.me/NFTCloud_api
https://www.facebook.com/cloudNFT/
https://medium.com/nft-cloud

Media Contacts
Company: Cloud NFT
Contact: Alex Danylchuk, PR Manager
E-mail: pr@cloudnft.io
Website: https://cloudnft.io/

SOURCE: Cloud NFT


Source: Cloud NFT

