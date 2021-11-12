Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, November 12, 2021
American Blockchain PAC
American Blockchain PAC Launches to Advance Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Innovation in America
New PAC Plans to Raise $300M to Support Federal Candidates Supportive of Blockchain-Friendly Policies

Washington, D.C., Nov 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The American Blockchain Political Action Committee (PAC) has officially launched its goal to raise $300 million dollars to advance and support present and future innovation of digital assets and blockchain in the United States.


The American Blockchain PAC seeks to advance American innovation and dominance by challenging all proposed federal legislation, including the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (2021), that would place regressive taxation onto cryptocurrency exchanges, digital asset transfers, miners, node operators, Bitcoin ATM operators, and software developers.

"As federal officials seek policy methodologies to navigate how public blockchain platforms and innovators should be regulated, the American Blockchain PAC will serve as a critical source of knowledge and information for donors and decision-makers on issues impacting this ecosystem," American Blockchain PAC Founder Todd White said.

"There are several key initiatives the PAC will be steering, such as leading efforts to build a vanguard of new Congressional candidates and reelecting officials who believe in and support cryptocurrency-blockchain innovation and transformation," said American Blockchain Super PAC Chief Executive Officer Adelle Nazarian.

"To win the future, America needs blockchain legislation that promotes innovation while keeping abuse in check," said American Blockchain PAC Board of Directors Advisor Dr. W. Scott Stornetta. Stornetta -- considered by many to be a founding father of the blockchain -- added, "donating my time to help Congressional leaders better understand the value-creating potential of blockchain is, in my mind, a civic responsibility."

The American Blockchain PAC is on the frontlines of protecting and mainstreaming the most effective uses of blockchain and digital assets in America. Leadership is headed by Founder Todd August White; Chief Executive Officer Adelle Nazarian; Dr. W. Scott Stornetta, who serves as a pro bono advisor to the Board of Directors; and Kevin Mehrabi of Tezos, and Ariel Jalali, who serve as advisors to the hybrid PAC.

Press Contact: Press@AmericanBlockchainPac.org

Source: Plato Data Intelligence


American Blockchain PAC
