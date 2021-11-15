Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, November 15, 2021
Monday, 15 November 2021, 11:29 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Infocus International Group
Comprehensive Power Purchase Agreement Online Workshop is Now Open for Registration

Singapore, Nov 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services, has set the new date for Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs) online workshop and it will be commencing live on 9 March 2022.


There are many moving pieces affecting the future of electric power development in emerging markets. Unlike the past Independent Power Project models, which featured standardised take-or-pay contracts - today's market demands more innovative incentives to ensure better availability, better performance, as well as more attractive and sustainable mixtures of fuel sources. Economies throughout developing countries urgently need to master the key tools, models, and lessons learned for transforming and strengthening today's electricity sector. These include the latest models in negotiating PPAs, in designing and managing new competitive power markets, as well as attracting the right mix of renewable energy sources.

Throughout the five sessions, it provides attendees clear explanations of the new models of PPAs risk allocation, of designing and managing competitive power markets, attracting private investments in renewable energy, through a series of real case examples of contracts and markets. Case Studies will include real examples from Africa, Middle East, Asia, Europe and North America. Furthermore, cases stimulate independent thinking and discussion among participants.

Past participant from Energy Commission Malaysia shared, "The course on PPA has really broadened my understanding of how a bankable PPA should be. It covers all aspects of it."

"The course was an eye-opener for me as it clarified for me the parties & responsibilities as much," said past participants of Enel Green Power.

Book your seat now and discover valuable lessons to be learned from the European experience.

Course Sessions:

- Utility and corporate renewable PPA structures
- PPA risk assessment and valuation
- PPA pricing
- PPA contracts and risk mitigation
- Financing and PPA negotiations

Benefits of Attending:

- Learn about all the essentials of corporate renewable PPAs
- Perform a policy and risk analysis of PPA contracts
- Learn theory and practice of pricing and tariff design
- Run a risk assessment
- Evaluate different risks and mitigate these risks under the PPA
- Lead successful power project finance transactions
- Negotiate fair and sustainable PPAs

Want to learn more?
Simply email emilia[at]infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of the event brochure. For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/ppa-online.

About Infocus International Group

Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.

Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.

Emilia Mok
Tel: +65 6325 0210 | Email: emilia[at]infocusevent.com | Website: www.infocusinternational.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Infocus International Group
Sectors: Energy, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Infocus International Group
Nov 12, 2021 13:30 HKT/SGT
Mastering Clean Hydrogen Live Online Masterclass is Now Open for Registration
Nov 11, 2021 15:05 HKT/SGT
Infocus Announces Online Training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading
Nov 10, 2021 15:30 HKT/SGT
Infocus: Public-Private Partnerships Online Masterclass is Now Back by Popular Demand
Nov 10, 2021 11:16 HKT/SGT
Infocus International is Bringing Back Energy Storage Live Online Masterclass
Nov 9, 2021 13:02 HKT/SGT
Registration Open for Electric Vehicles & the Grid Online Workshop
Sept 2, 2021 06:39 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Announces Online Masterclass on Electricity Economics
Aug 31, 2021 15:23 HKT/SGT
Brand New Online Workshop on Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) is Now Open for Registration
Aug 30, 2021 07:11 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Announces Brand New Online Workshop on Offshore Wind
Aug 27, 2021 11:30 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Introduces New Online Training on Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
Aug 27, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry Online Masterclass is Now Back by Popular Demand
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       