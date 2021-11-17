Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 11:39 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Analogue Holdings Limited Analogue Achieves CIC Sustainable Finance Certificate First E&M Engineering Group in Hong Kong to be Qualified under CIC Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme

HONG KONG, Nov 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Analogue Holdings Limited (stock code: 1977) together with its subsidiaries (referred to as "ATAL Engineering Group", "ATAL" or the "Group"), a leading electrical and mechanical ("E&M") engineering services provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that the Group has become the first E&M engineering Group in Hong Kong to be qualified under the CIC Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme launched by the Construction Industry Council ("CIC").

ATAL receives the first green finance certificate under CIC Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme

The CIC Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme aims to provide a common framework and user-friendly assessment system to facilitate application of sustainable finance for the construction industry, in support of the HKSAR Government's recent pledge to position Hong Kong as a leading sustainable finance hub in Asia and achieve carbon neutrality before 2050.



In line with its commitment in putting green and sustainability into action, the Group has its first Green Finance Framework in place, which will facilitate the Group to enter into Green Financing Transactions ("GFT") to fund projects that will deliver environmental and sustainable benefits while supporting the Group's business strategies and vision.



Dr Otto Poon Lok-To, Chairman of ATAL Engineering Group, said, "Sustainability always is one of the key priorities in our business strategy. While maintaining our focus as a leading player in innovation and engineering excellence, we are committed to leveraging our expertise to positively contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs"). We are proud to become the first E&M engineering Group to obtain the certificate under CIC Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme which serves as a testament of our innovative and sustainable solutions to contribute to protecting the environment."



While putting its motto "We commit, We perform, We deliver" at the forefront, ATAL is committed to placing green, sustainability and people development at the heart of its core values and integrate ESG aspects into businesses, aiming ultimately to create positive changes to the environment by reducing carbon emissions in its future projects and create shared value with the industry by developing talent through effective training programs.



About ATAL Engineering Group

Established in 1977, ATAL Engineering Group ("ATAL") is a leading electrical and mechanical engineering services provider headquartered in Hong Kong, with operations in Macau, Mainland China, the UK and the US. Serving a wide spectrum of customers from public and private sectors, the Group provides multi-disciplinary and comprehensive E&M engineering and technology services in four major segments, including Building Services, Environmental Engineering, Information, Communications and Building Technologies ("ICBT") and Lifts & Escalators. ATAL's parent company, Analogue Holdings Limited, is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (Stock Code: 1977).



Media Enquiries

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Heidi So Tel: (852) 2864 4826 Email: heidi.so@sprg.com.hk

Angelus Lau Tel: (852) 2864 4805 Email: angelus.lau@sprg.com.hk

Corinne Ho Tel: (852) 2114 4911 Email: corinne.ho@sprg.com.hk

Website: www.sprg.com.hk



ATAL Engineering Group

Lavin Chan Tel: (852) 2565 3311 Email: lavinchan@atal.com

Maggie Chui Tel: (852) 2166 7833 Email: maggiechui@atal.com

Charmaine Cheng Tel: (852) 2166 7842 Email: charmainecheng@atal.com

Website: www.atal.com







Topic: Press release summary

Source: Analogue Holdings Limited

Sectors: Engineering

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

