  • Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 11:39 HKT/SGT
Source: Analogue Holdings Limited
Analogue Achieves CIC Sustainable Finance Certificate
First E&M Engineering Group in Hong Kong to be Qualified under CIC Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme

HONG KONG, Nov 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Analogue Holdings Limited (stock code: 1977) together with its subsidiaries (referred to as "ATAL Engineering Group", "ATAL" or the "Group"), a leading electrical and mechanical ("E&M") engineering services provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that the Group has become the first E&M engineering Group in Hong Kong to be qualified under the CIC Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme launched by the Construction Industry Council ("CIC").

ATAL receives the first green finance certificate under CIC Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme

The CIC Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme aims to provide a common framework and user-friendly assessment system to facilitate application of sustainable finance for the construction industry, in support of the HKSAR Government's recent pledge to position Hong Kong as a leading sustainable finance hub in Asia and achieve carbon neutrality before 2050.

In line with its commitment in putting green and sustainability into action, the Group has its first Green Finance Framework in place, which will facilitate the Group to enter into Green Financing Transactions ("GFT") to fund projects that will deliver environmental and sustainable benefits while supporting the Group's business strategies and vision.

Dr Otto Poon Lok-To, Chairman of ATAL Engineering Group, said, "Sustainability always is one of the key priorities in our business strategy. While maintaining our focus as a leading player in innovation and engineering excellence, we are committed to leveraging our expertise to positively contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs"). We are proud to become the first E&M engineering Group to obtain the certificate under CIC Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme which serves as a testament of our innovative and sustainable solutions to contribute to protecting the environment."

While putting its motto "We commit, We perform, We deliver" at the forefront, ATAL is committed to placing green, sustainability and people development at the heart of its core values and integrate ESG aspects into businesses, aiming ultimately to create positive changes to the environment by reducing carbon emissions in its future projects and create shared value with the industry by developing talent through effective training programs.

About ATAL Engineering Group
Established in 1977, ATAL Engineering Group ("ATAL") is a leading electrical and mechanical engineering services provider headquartered in Hong Kong, with operations in Macau, Mainland China, the UK and the US. Serving a wide spectrum of customers from public and private sectors, the Group provides multi-disciplinary and comprehensive E&M engineering and technology services in four major segments, including Building Services, Environmental Engineering, Information, Communications and Building Technologies ("ICBT") and Lifts & Escalators. ATAL's parent company, Analogue Holdings Limited, is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (Stock Code: 1977).

Media Enquiries
Strategic Financial Relations Limited
Heidi So Tel: (852) 2864 4826 Email: heidi.so@sprg.com.hk
Angelus Lau Tel: (852) 2864 4805 Email: angelus.lau@sprg.com.hk
Corinne Ho Tel: (852) 2114 4911 Email: corinne.ho@sprg.com.hk
Website: www.sprg.com.hk

ATAL Engineering Group
Lavin Chan Tel: (852) 2565 3311 Email: lavinchan@atal.com
Maggie Chui Tel: (852) 2166 7833 Email: maggiechui@atal.com
Charmaine Cheng Tel: (852) 2166 7842 Email: charmainecheng@atal.com
Website: www.atal.com



