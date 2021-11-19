Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 19, 2021
Thursday, 18 November 2021, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Kashima Inu
Kashima Inu Team Announces that Kashima Tokens ($KASH) Will Be Listed on Pancakeswap

MIAMI, FL, Nov 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Kashima Inu team has announced that the Kashima tokens ($KASH) will be listed on Pancakeswap on November 20. This listing would give investors a platform to buy and sell $KASH tokens.

$KASHIMA INU is the first 100% community-owned decentralized virtual NFT project. Listing on Pancakeswap exchange as well as many other plans according to the project pipeline will help to solidify Kashima's position in the fast-growing Defi sector. It will position the team, and investors, to maximize the increased mainstream adoption of DeFi options (and the attendant accelerated migration of funds and clients from centralized finance to DeFi).


The utility token of the ecosystem is the Kashima Inu token which is powered by Binance Blockchain. It is also the governance token of the Kashima Inu ecosystem. Holders of the token can determine the direction of the ecosystem as it gives them voting rights. This model decentralizes power, putting the power within the community.

There is a total supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 Kashima Tokens. Of these number, 55% has been burned while 45% of Tokens are left in circulation. Kashima is based on fair tokenomics and launch, with no presale, no developer tokens, and no dev tax. There is also a 3% redistribution to all holders.

Subsequently, the team has plans for a CEX listing, Kash Swap, Kash Art (NFT Marketplace), Kash Fi (De-Fi Wallet), Kash NFT Based Games, and major exchange listings.

Once launched Kashima Swap will be the official decentralized exchange (DEX) of the community. Holders will be able to swap independently among each other any BP20 token for another one. The exchange is powered by Pankeswap, the safest and most trusted DEX in the world. Also, it will form the foundation upon which many of Kashima's ongoing community development efforts will build additional features and functionality exclusive to Kashima holders.

Aside from the DEX platform, the Kashima Inu marketplace will enable participants to manage and exchange NFTs, priced in $Kashima. Users will be able to buy, sell, and exchange NFTs easily on this platform.

More information about the project can be obtained on the website https://kashima.io.

Social Links
Twitter: @kashima_inu
Telegram: t.me/kashima_inu

Media Contact
Rosalie Peralta, Kashima Inu
E-mail: info@kashima.io
Website: https://kashima.io

SOURCE: Kashima Inu




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Kashima Inu

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Shard Announces the Launch of Its All-in-One Ecosystem, Revolutionizing Decentralized Finance and Making It Accessible to All  
Nov 18, 2021 23:40 HKT/SGT
Spike Inu Finally Goes Live on Coinmarketcap  
Nov 18, 2021 23:30 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and SMS Hospitality bring Gamerwager Licensed Peer to Peer Console Esports Wagering to the US  
Nov 18, 2021 23:00 HKT/SGT
Navier Partners with Lyman-Morse Shipyard to Build First-Year Production Slot for Navier 27 In the United States  
Nov 18, 2021 23:00 HKT/SGT
4th CSRtech Innovation Summit (CSRtech 2021) Successfully Held, Empowering Innovative Startups  
Nov 18, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC hosts four major business events in December  
Nov 18, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Launch Ceremony in Shimonoseki for Second MRRV for the Philippines Department of Transportation  
Nov 18, 2021 16:50 HKT/SGT
Motul Confirmed Lubricant Partner for AMG Performance Team, Craft-Bamboo Racing at 68th Macau Grand Prix  
Nov 18, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai Receives the 'Most Liked!' IR Award at The 2021 IR Award  
Nov 18, 2021 14:28 HKT/SGT
Motul FIM Superbike World Championship Set for Season Finale in Lombok, Indonesia  
Nov 18, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
2021 World Battery Industry Expo
18  -  20   November
China
DCCI 2021 INDIA
23  -  24   November
Virtual
Making Virtual Events Accessible Anytime and Anywhere
25   November
Virtual
5G TECH 2021
30  November -  1   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
8th Edition World Financial Innovation Series: Indonesia
1  -  2   December
Virtual
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       