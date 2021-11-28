Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, November 28, 2021
Saturday, 27 November 2021, 21:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: National Museum of China
Exhibition revealing early human civilization opens in Beijing
'Rice, Origin, Enlightenment: Special Exhibition of Shangshan Culture Archaeological Discoveries in Zhejiang' demonstrates the cultural significance of rice farming society.

BEIJING, Nov 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - An exhibition on the 10,000-year-old Shangshan culture opened at the National Museum of China on Nov. 21. "Rice, Origin, Enlightenment: Special Exhibition of Shangshan Culture Archaeological Discoveries in Zhejiang" demonstrates the significance of rice farming society represented by the Shangshan culture to Chinese civilization, as well as its contribution and influence to East Asia and the world.

Rice, Origin, Enlightenment: Special Exhibition of Shangshan Culture Archaeological Discoveries in Zhejiang. At the National Museum of China, from November 21, 2021.

Through nearly 200 artifacts from early, middle, and late Shangshan Culture, with background information, reconstructions, and multimedia, the exhibition aims to reveal production and life in the East Asian rice culture represented by Shangshan Culture.

The exhibition features the earliest carbonized rice, painted pottery in various forms, settlements, surrounding moats and other symbolic remains, vividly illustrating the great contributions made by the Chinese nation to rice farming.

An important part of the exhibition, a seminar on the civilization of China and Zhejiang was also held at the National Museum. It was joined by renowned archaeologists from China and abroad. Discussions were held on the value of the Shangshan culture both in history and present day, as well as the culture's position in Chinese and human civilization.

Professor Dorian Q Fuller from University College London Institute of Archaeology introduced a global perspective on the value of Shangshan culture and its contribution to the Neolithic transformation. Li Liu, professor at the Stanford Archaeology Center, Stanford University expounded on Shangshan culture and the origin of grain wine.

Located in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River in China, the Shangshan site is the earliest known remains of rice farming in the world. As an origin of rice farming, the Shangshan culture occupies an important position in the formation of Chinese civilization.

Hosted by: The Society for Chinese Archaeology, National Museum of China, and Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism. For opening hours and details, please see http://en.chnmuseum.cn.

Media contact:
Tang Enhao, Global Times Online
Email: tangenhao@huanqiu.com
Website: https://www.huanqiu.com





Topic: Press release summary
Source: National Museum of China
Sectors: Design & Art
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
FireStarter Implements Blockpass KYC for Incubated Metaverse Projects  
Nov 28, 2021 03:00 HKT/SGT
Exhibition revealing early human civilization opens in Beijing  
Nov 27, 2021 21:30 HKT/SGT
Infomatix to launch its token-powered knowledge platform  
Nov 27, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
China Motorcycle & E-vehicle Brand appears at EICMA 2021  
Nov 27, 2021 17:30 HKT/SGT
Bitcoin Latinum Takes Over Miami with NFT Events During Art Basel  
Nov 27, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Cross-chain Aggregator Cloud NFT Successfully Closes a Pre-Sale with $2.25 Mln Raised  
Nov 26, 2021 23:00 HKT/SGT
GOME Retail Enters Agreements with GOME Fun and GOME Holding to Accelerate Transformation to All-round Retail Ecosystem Sharing Platform; Strives to Lead "Home Living" Industry  
Nov 26, 2021 22:37 HKT/SGT
MobiusTrend Reports: Rising of China's Civilian Restaurant  
Nov 26, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
New DeFi platform CreDA looks to de-risk the world of crypto  
Nov 26, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
Jacobson Pharma Announces FY2022 Interim Results  
Nov 26, 2021 19:39 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
5G TECH 2021
30  November -  1   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
8th Edition World Financial Innovation Series: Indonesia
1  -  2   December
Virtual
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       