Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, November 29, 2021
Monday, 29 November 2021, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: TFL.io
True Flip Turns TFL.io into a Separate Project and Focuses on GameFi Development

Nicosia, Cyprus, Nov 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - One of the largest blockchain casinos, True Flip, announced a twist in its development strategy and is turning the native TFL token into a separate project. From now on the team will focus on creating its own metaverse and Play-to-Earn games that will allow players to earn cryptocurrency for completing tasks.

"The True Group management has decided to change the project development strategy and work on the token as a separate project. The updated website will also feature a new tokenomics model. Today TFL is of very big importance for us. We can say that we were preparing for this restart and formed a product vision for all 4 years after the ICO. In the near future, we will launch several play-to-earn activities, an NFT marketplace, in-house wallet, and in 2023 we are planning to release our own metaverse. In addition, we will soon announce several high-profile partnerships," says Daniil Andriyanov, CEO of TFL.io.

The company will also change the TFL token utility, which until recently was used as an internal currency for the online casino and lottery users. Now the coin will become a full-fledged payment and trading instrument. Already today, the TFL token is traded on some centralized exchanges and decentralized platforms, such as Uniswap in a trading pair with USDT, and the market cap of the asset exceeds $ 10 million. Note that at the beginning of 2022 the legendary Holders Lottery with a large monetary fund will be held; and on the New Year's Eve there will be a special festive project with lots of gifts.

Source CoinMarketCap

"The TFL token will be used both in our metaverse for internal payments and in external markets as a trading and investment instrument. We are currently negotiating with several centralized exchanges for listing TFL in order to make our coin more accessible to a wide range of traders and retail users," commented Daniil Andriyanov.

At the moment, the team is preparing to release its own NFTs, which will be available for purchase to everyone. Next year the TFL.io team will also present several Play-to-Earn games. TFL.io invites centralized and decentralized exchanges, GameFi projects and other companies to cooperate.

About TFL.io

TFL.io is part of the True Group specializing in GameFi. The project issues its own TFL token, which is used as a trading and payment instrument. In the near future, the company will focus on developing GameFi solutions, as well as releasing its own NFTs. Please visit https://tfl.io.

Social Links
Telegram: https://t.me/tfl_official
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TFL_token

Media Contact
TFL.io
Karina Uysal, PR manager
E: info@tfl.io
U: https://tfl.io

SOURCE: TFL.io




Topic: Press release summary
Source: TFL.io

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Regina Miracle FY22 Interim Revenue Hits New High of HK$4.1 Billion with a Turnaround in Adjusted Net Profit of HK$275.6 Million Driven by Development of Multiple Segments through Innovation  
Nov 29, 2021 17:17 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for October 2021  
Monday, November 29, 2021 3:58:00 PM
BOB Financial, NPCI and JCB partner to launch Bank of Baroda Credit Cards on RuPay platform  
Monday, November 29, 2021 3:00:00 PM
True Flip Turns TFL.io into a Separate Project and Focuses on GameFi Development  
Nov 29, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Mazda Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for Fifth Year Running  
Monday, November 29, 2021 1:43:00 PM
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for October 2021  
Monday, November 29, 2021 12:48:00 PM
European Commission Approves LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for Patients With Certain Types of Endometrial Carcinoma  
Monday, November 29, 2021 11:44:00 AM
Tat Hong Equipment Service Co., Ltd. Announces 2021/22 Interim Results  
Nov 29, 2021 09:35 HKT/SGT
European Commission Approves LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as First-Line Treatment for Adult Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma  
Monday, November 29, 2021 9:15:00 AM
HYPEBEAST LTD. (0150.HK) Delivers Record-breaking Interim Revenue of 54%+ and Increasing Profitability  
Nov 29, 2021 09:15 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
5G TECH 2021
30  November -  1   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
8th Edition World Financial Innovation Series: Indonesia
1  -  2   December
Virtual
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       