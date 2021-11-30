Monday, 29 November 2021, 17:06 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon World FinTech Summit - KSA to Gather Top Global FinTech Leaders to Discuss the Future of Payments The Inaugural edition of World FinTech Summit - KSA brings together the world's leading FinTech companies, entrepreneurs, investors and innovators to discuss the future of payments in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The virtual summit will gather some of the most influential voices in Saudi FinTech leaders this December. Notable speakers include the likes of Ali Alomran, CIO, Arab National Bank; Talal Albakr, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Embark Saudi; Dr Babatunde Oghenobruche Obrimah, Chief Operating Officer, FinTech Association of Nigeria, and many more.

Saudi Arabia, Nov 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The inaugural edition of the World FinTech Summit aims to gather, discover and explore the in-trend discussions that will drive Saudi's FinTech initiatives in ways unparalleled to others across the world. Taking place on 6 December 2021, the summit will gather elite FinTech leaders, solution providers, FinTech experts and investors from across the world to share their innovative, cutting edge solutions and services with a wide range of participants from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Why the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia?



Technological advancements, improvements in financial products, competition in financial services, and regulatory backing are all fueling a new wave of FinTech companies, start-ups, and investments that have caught the interest of the public.



FinTech and associated technologies have been used extensively in the country recently. Indeed, Vision 2030 has pushed for a more diverse and effective financial sector to support the country's economic growth, which has resulted in the creation of the Financial Sector Development (FSD) programme, which has accelerated FinTech adoption.



"Financial technology (FinTech) companies and large financial institutions (FIs) alike are looking to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to fuel their expansion. The World FinTech Summit is a one-of-a-kind event that will bring together top financial institutions and FinTech companies from throughout the globe to debate and explore the future of payments in Saudi Arabia," said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



The World FinTech Summit - KSA will feature keynotes from thought-leaders and industry experts, private networking sessions, private video meetings and more.



The summit will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.



A ground-breaking collaboration of experts



World FinTech Summit will feature eminent experts such as Abdurahman Alhgreimil, Chairman of the Executive Committee, General Committee of Insurance and Reinsurance Brokerage; Hani Abu Damis, Executive Director, Head of FinTech, Interactive Smart Communications; Kemal Payza, Investment relations Director and top 10 FinTech Influencers in Middle-East, Turkey; and Badr Al-Arishi, Founding Partner and Head of the FinTech, Corporate, and Commercial departments, Knowledge Pioneers Law Firm KSA; to name a few.



#WorldFinTech Summit - KSA will cover current topics including how FinTech solutions are helping to rapidly reinvent the entire value chain of financial services in KSA; evaluating ideas on how FinTech solutions can help banks, financial institutions, and finance functions; Regulatory authorities working rigorously to provide opportunities for FinTech startups; Competition in financial services and regulatory support, driving a new wave of FinTech companies in KSA and more.



World FinTech Summit - KSA is officially sponsored by Silver Sponsor - Spotii.



About World FinTech Summit



World FinTech Summit is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. As part of the world tour, the inaugural edition in KSA is virtually gathering pre-qualified CFOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of Business Transformation, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation and International finance experts from the industry.



About Trescon:



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



For more information visit: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/FinTech /saudi



For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Karthik A, Asistant Marketing Manager,Trescon

marketing@tresconglobal.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: trescon

Sectors: FinTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

