Source: Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd / Phillip Capital Management Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Expands Offerings with Singapore's First L&I ETPs in Partnership with Phillip Capital Management - Tiger Brokers (Singapore) ("Tiger Brokers") today announced its partnership with Phillip Capital Management (PCM), as a new Distribution Partner for Phillip L&I Products.

- The trading of units on Phillip L&I Products will commence on Tiger Brokers' trading platform on 1st December 2021.

SINGAPORE, Dec 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Xiaomi-backed online brokerage Tiger Brokers (Singapore) ("Tiger Brokers") today announced its partnership with Phillip Capital Management (PCM), the award-winning Asian fund management company. Tiger Brokers has joined PCM as a new Distribution Partner and a Participating Dealer for PCM's two newly launched exchange-traded products, namely Phillip MSCI Singapore Daily Leveraged & Inverse Products (collectively "Phillip L&I Products").



With effect from 1 December 2021, Singapore-based traders and investors[1] will be able to trade Phillip L&I Products through Tiger Brokers' platform, Tiger Trade. These products would allow investors and traders to achieve a constant daily leveraged or inverse exposure, to the MSCI Singapore Index which covers about 85 per cent of free-float market capitalisation in the Singapore Exchange universe. The MSCI Singapore index is designed to measure the performance of the large- and mid-cap segments of Singapore equities.



The trading of units on Phillip L&I Products will commence on Tiger Brokers' trading platform on 1 December 2021.



Mr Eng Thiam Choon, CEO of Tiger Brokers (Singapore), shared, "Tiger Brokers (Singapore) stays true to our commitment in helping our investors diversify their portfolio by expanding our product offerings. We believe with Phillip L&I Products availed on Tiger Trade, our trading platform, we can meet the needs of investors and traders who are looking for tactical trading tools that can help them trade through the use of leverage and inverse exposure to gain daily rebalancing results."



Combining futures-based synthetic replication strategy and direct investments into the underlying Securities of the Index, Phillip MSCI Singapore Daily (2X) Leveraged Product provides investment results that closely correspond to twice (2x) the daily performance of the MSCI Singapore Index. On the other hand, Phillip MSCI Singapore Daily (-1X) Inverse Product adopts a futures-based synthetic replication strategy, to provide investment results that closely correspond to the inverse (-1x) of the daily performance of the MSCI Singapore Index.



Mr Linus Lim, CEO and Director of Phillip Capital Management, shared, "We are happy to welcome Tiger Brokers (Singapore) as one of our PDs as it is well established and positioned in the online trading space. Along with Phillip Securities, expanding into the online trading space with Tiger Brokers (Singapore), would definitely provide our traders and investors the flexibility to monitor the L&I Products with an on-the-go basis and ease to trade anytime they want for opportune gains."



Apart from Phillip L&I Products, Tiger Brokers' investors can trade across six different exchanges - New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ, Shanghai/Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with access to other trading opportunities such as Equities, different types of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Futures, Stock Options, Warrants, Callable Bull/Bear Contracts (CBBCs), Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs), US-listed over the counter (OTC) equities and Fund Mall.



The Tiger Trade mobile application is available for download on Apple App Store and Google Play store.

- Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/id1023600494

- Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tigerbrokers.stock



[1] Investors who are qualified to buy Specified Investment Products (SIP)



About Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd.



Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd ("Tiger Brokers (Singapore)") is a brokerage firm operating with a Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Its trading platform, Tiger Trade - available on both online and mobile app (Apple App Store and Google Play Store) offers complimentary real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours and 24/7 finance news updates. Its online and mobile app trading platform, Tiger Trade, offers complimentary real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours and 24/7 finance news updates.



Through Tiger Trade, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) offers retail investors in Singapore access to six global exchanges in the US (NYSE, NASDAQ), China (Shanghai/Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect), Hong Kong (HKEX), Singapore (SGX) and Australia (ASX), with access to investment offerings such as Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Futures, Stock Options, Warrants, Callable Bull/Bear Contracts (CBBCs), Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs), and US-listed over the counter (OTC) equities, and Fund Mall.



Tiger Brokers (Singapore) is the Singapore entity of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), known as "Tiger Brokers" in Asia, a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. Founded in 2014, Tiger Brokers became #1 in the U.S. equity trading by volume among trading platforms catered to Global Chinese investors in less than two years. Tiger Brokers was awarded "2017 Fintech 250" by CB Insights and shortlisted for "China Leading Fintech 50" for two years in a row by KPMG China. The company was listed on NASDAQ under "TIGR" in 2019 and has offices in China, United States, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Tiger Brokers has over 1.4 million customers worldwide currently, with a total trading volume exceeding USD123.8 billion in Q1 2021. The company is backed by well-known investors such as Xiaomi, as well as investment guru Jim Rogers.



For more information, please visit https://www.tigerbrokers.com.sg



About Phillip Capital Management (S) Ltd



Incorporated in 1999, Phillip Capital Management (PCM) is a fund management company with network across the region including Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, and United Kingdom. PCM's products and asset classes include unit trusts and segregated discretionary portfolios investing in equities, bonds, money market and private equity. PCM serves clients including private banks, insurance companies, tertiary institutions, sovereign wealth funds and Singapore government agencies and has approximately SGD 2.8 billion (Oct 2021, unaudited) of assets under management.



A member of PhillipCapital Group, PCM has an established track record managing funds investing in the Asia Pacific region and globally, having won fund awards from Standard & Poor's and Lipper since 2003.



The funds managed by the Company include the following: Phillip SGX APAC Dividend Leaders REIT ETF (2016 Most innovative ETF by SGX), Phillip SING Income ETF, Phillip SGD Money Market ETF, Phillip Singapore Real Estate Income Fund, Phillip Global Opportunities Fund, Phillip Global Quality Fund, Phillip Global Rising Yield Innovators Fund, Phillip Money Market Fund, as well as Phillip US Dollar Money Market Fund. The Phillip Money Market Fund is the largest retail Singapore Dollar money market fund today.



