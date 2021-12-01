Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited
Ev Dynamics Announces Robust Sales Performance and Business Growth Progress
Increase of 38.14% in Sales of Electric Vehicles

HONG KONG, Dec 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively "Ev Dynamics" or the "Group"), a provider of new energy vehicles and technology integrated solutions, is delighted to announce the robust sales performance and business growth progress attained this year and proven by its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 (the "Reporting Period"), attributed to the international efforts made by the Company.

Ev Dynamics is beginning to fulfill its 12-meter E-Bus orders in Europe as delivery is set in motion

During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded revenue of approximately HK$29.7 million (30 September 2020: HK$21.5 million) derived from the sale of electric vehicles and an increase in sales orders. This year, Ev Dynamics has continued to enhance its research and development capabilities as well as its efforts on international sales, and as such the Company has been able to maintain an upward trend on the sales turnover successfully.

In recent months, the Company began to work with its strategic partner, Quantron AG ("Quantron"), a German-based company engaged in inner-city e-mobility and regional freight and passenger transportation, to tap into the European market with its 12-meter E-Bus model as a key solution to replace diesel buses currently used in public transportation services. The delivery and fulfilment of the first E-Bus orders to Europe have already begun, with additional sales order on the climb. The Company has also delved into the Belt and Road regions in the past year with several eco-friendly initiatives, such as a cooperation with GET Worldwide, Inc., a provider of new-energy vehicles and integrated technology solutions, to provide a long-term supply of COMET electric buses, to be used as eco-friendly public transportation in the Philippines.

Miguel Valledecabres Polop, CEO of Ev Dynamics, said: "Sales are the first test and trial we face, with validation finally given to our international efforts when our EVs are delivered, but this is just the beginning of a great market boom. There is a growing demand for EVs in both Europe and Asian markets, riding on favorable policies and increased awareness for sustainable living as we seek for a greener future. We are on the right track with our business direction with a promising future ahead."

About Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476)
Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and a prominent player in China's new energy commercial vehicles market, as well as a whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It is an integrated driving and logistics solutions provider with a solid technological foundation in diverse areas including new energy platform power systems and their key components. The Group has a production base in Chongqing and it has developed its sales network in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America.

Media Enquiry
Strategic Financial Relations Limited
Phoebe Leung +852 2114 4172 phoebe.leung@sprg.com.hk
Brigid Lee +852 2114 4313 brigid.lee@sprg.com.hk
Website: www.sprg.com.hk



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited
Oct 19, 2021 19:10 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics Delivers Over 70 Electric Minibuses to the Philippines
Oct 7, 2021 18:13 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics' 12-Meter E-Bus Passes Homologation in Europe
Sept 1, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics Receives Belt and Road Environmental Leadership Recognition Award 2020
Aug 18, 2021 20:48 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics Sponsors Poly U Ammonia-Powered Vehicle Research Project
Aug 17, 2021 20:38 HKT/SGT
Quantron Supports IKEA's Emissions-free Delivery
July 29, 2021 18:11 HKT/SGT
EV Dynamics Joins Forces with Quantron through a Share Swap to Form a New Electric Vehicle Powerhouse
July 27, 2021 18:39 HKT/SGT
China Dynamics Changes Name to Ev Dynamics
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       