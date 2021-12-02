Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 3, 2021
Friday, 3 December 2021, 04:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: YCS DAO
YCS DAO, Rebrand of Yakuza Cats Society, Launches 4 Year Incentive Program
YCS DAO and its Japanese-themed feline NFT collection has attracted over 60,000 users. with an exquisite future roadmap, including a new incentive program.

SINGAPORE, Dec 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Minting 8930 unique Yakuza Cats for 0.0893 ETH each was the genesis of YCS DAO. The project involves the unique concept of characters from Japanese art encouraging users to role-playing activity at an early stage, an unequivocal attraction for the NFT community. Since its successful launch on September 30th, the project has hit a number of milestones; YCS DAO has grown to a prodigious DAO of 60K on Discord & 32.5K on Twitter.

The path from their roots to where they are now has been an adventurous and audacious road. With an increasing number of NFT projects and continuous minting, a rise in gas fees followed on the Ethereum blockchain. To avoid the so-called gas war, the YCS DAO decided to try a road less traveled: Dutch Auction.

In addition to the original Yakuza Cats NFT collection, YCS DAO introduced and started executing on their publicly announced post-sales roadmap. First, Genesis Yakuza Cat NFTs holders were given 100 $DAMA token per day for a month. The initial incentive was to hearten the early supporters and to confer the privilege of voting in a DAO. Liquidity had been provided later in a Sushiswap pool for users to trade $DAMA.

Shortly after, to stimulate expansion of the YCS ecosystem, YCS DAO released the 2nd generation of their NFT: The Killer Cats. The recruitment of the Killer Cats is available on the official website, requiring two Genesis Yakuza Cat NFTs and $DAMA. All of the $DAMA used during the recruitment is burned to maintain the limited supply. Incorporating the Killer Cats into the Yakuza family will be by eventually forming a background element of the final spot on the roadmap, a Play2Earn game on metaverse.

With significant details of the YCS ecosystem configuration revealed and voting available through $DAMA, YCS DAO utilized $DAMA and achieved its first vote on November 12th. YCS DAO is implementing the tokenomics incorporated with the new 4-year-long incentive program where yakuza cats NFTs are staked to earn $DAMA; Genesis Yakuza Cats will be earning 10 $DAMA a day while the Killer Cats earn 5 $DAMA a day.

YCS DAO confirms that it will continue its future as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization. The new tokenomics will be used to incentivize the community, the core team, and investors. All of which will ultimately strengthen the ecosystem. Metaverse projects like Sandbox and Decentraland have been the front runners, YCS DAO may be in line for the next big wave.

Media contacts
Ojiki, Marketing Manager, YCS DAO
E: boss@yakuzacats.com
URL: https://ycsdao.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YCSDAO


SOURCE: YCS DAO


Topic: Press release summary
Source: YCS DAO

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Shimao Services has formed a strategic cooperation with Suzhou Tianxiang Property Management to effectively improve the expansion capabilities of the Suzhou market  
Dec 3, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
AXL INU Token Pre-sale Is Going Live Soon  
Dec 3, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Cloud Comrade wins two awards in the Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2021  
Dec 3, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
YCS DAO, Rebrand of Yakuza Cats Society, Launches 4 Year Incentive Program  
Dec 3, 2021 04:00 HKT/SGT
President Jokowi highlights priority issues for G20 Indonesia 2022  
Dec 2, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
Business of IP Asia Forum opens today  
Dec 2, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO and NEC Successfully Test 5G Standalone with Base Station Conforming to O-RAN Specifications in a Multi-vendor Configuration  
Thursday, December 2, 2021 3:50:00 PM
Showa Denko Announces Changes in Corporate Management  
Dec 2, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Upgrades Gas Turbines at Senoko Energy to Reduce 15,000 Tons of Carbon Emissions Annually  
Thursday, December 2, 2021 2:44:00 PM
China Tonghai sponsors gala Hong Kong Grand Opera Inaugural Concert EXOTICA  
Dec 2, 2021 14:08 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       