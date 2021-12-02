Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 2, 2021
Thursday, 2 December 2021, 02:30 HKT/SGT
Source: Solidus AI Tech
Solidus Ai Tech Launches Eco-Friendly AITECH Cryptocurrency

London, Dec 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - As part of Solidus' permanent drive to improve efficiencies and minimise power consumption in its High Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre operating under ISO 14001:2015, Solidus Ai Tech has recently launched Artificial Intelligence utility token AITECH, an eco-friendly cryptocurrency.

Solidus Ai Tech R&D specialists have achieved a ground-breaking 40% reduction in power consumption against industry average for their Ethereum mining hardware. The company will run its AI hardware on the same Intellectual Property (IP), which will make its new HPC Data Centre one of the most eco-friendly in the World.



Founder and Head of UK Operations Paul Farhi said: "We are strong supporters of the Crypto Climate Accord, which is focused on decarbonising the cryptocurrency industry. We aim to become leaders in the ongoing campaign to make crypto green. Our token AITECH is non-mineable which is far more energy efficient than mined coins as they don't require large amounts of power in order to secure the network. Mined coins (PoW) consume a lot of energy and also require specialised mining equipment. The cost of validating transactions on AITECH will be much lower in comparison to mined coins which means our token will be far more eco-friendly."

The new Data Centre infrastructure will be the perfect solution for any organisation requiring Artificial Intelligence services. A key technology being used by the company is evaporating air cooling technology. This technology is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, consuming 80% less energy than compressor air conditioning. It can lower the air temperature by up to 12 degrees, improve air quality by removing dust, fumes and unpleasant odours, and it does not require the closing of doors or windows. HPC centers already consume large portions of the world's available energy, with various air-cooling solutions consuming up to 30% - 40% of the total energy deployed. Therefore, there is an urgent need to deploy sustainable solutions.

By using a special software algorithm and customised hardware architecture, one AI GPU in the new Data Centre infrastructure will use similar power to a household light bulb, and all of the materials are renewable. The heat generated by the machines will be reused in the company's production facility to provide warmth during the cold season.

Around the building premises, the company will plant 128 trees as part of a volunteering programme in partnership with the Ministry of Education in Romania. The top 10 National Olympics teenage computer scientists will also be invited to join the Solidus Technologies Educational Awards Programme.

About Solidus & Solidus Ai Tech

Founded in December 2017, Solidus Ai Tech Ltd started as a cryptocurrency mining ﬁrm with a particular focus on mining Ethereum (ETH) via GPU-based mining rigs. In the wake of the 2020 financial crash and the significant boost in demand for AI services, the company shifted its core focus to Artificial Intelligence and incorporated Solidus Ai Tech Ltd to become the AI arm of the business. Solidus' Artificial Intelligence infrastructure will enable Government Authorities, Megacorps, SMEs, and Professionals to purchase AI services using the world's first AI utility token AITECH. AITECH can be bought, staked, or held. For more information see: https://ai-tech.io

Media Contact
Solidus AITECH
Paul Farhi, Founder & Head of UK Operations
E: admin@ai-tech.io
U: https://ai-tech.io

SOURCE: Solidus AITECH




