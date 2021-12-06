Monday, 6 December 2021, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: UBIX Network UBIX Network Re-Introduces the SilentNotary (Token: UBSN) mobile application A decentralized, blockchain solution for the legal confirmation of events: now available at Google Play and Apple App Stores

TORONTO, ON, Dec 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - UBIX.Network, an open ecosystem, has updated its decentralized multi-platform SilentNotary (Token: UBSN) with a state-of-the-art blockchain mobile blockchain application that enables users to keep records of events and entities for legal confirmation. Event here refers to an image, a document, a video file, an email, and/or instant messaging communications. The mobile app is now available for download at Google Play Store and Apple App Store.



SilentNotary ensures that users can confirm 'events' took place, and thus, are authentic. With SilentNotary, this can be done anytime, anywhere, and at their convenience. SilentNotary removes the need for notaries for confirmation. The app's seamless user interface allows for users to store and obtain the necessary detail/evidence to help prove that an event actually occurred between parties, and that the outcome can be trusted.



To demonstrate the app's ease of use, users are invited to download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, launch the app and then record their 'events' and 'entities'. Thereafter, users can upload their records/details - including the exact date, time and content - for notarization.



The company's new Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Vadim Germanovich: "With the re-release of the UBSN Silent Notary application, we are one step closer to being able to demonstrate the real-life value of our network, as well as the UBSN token itself."



SilentNotary replicates the real-life functions of a notary via its hybrid, Directed Acyclic Graph ('DAG') blockchain technology. Legal evidence, when notarized, can be utilized to prove that an event (which may be a contract or any other legal deal) took place, without hiring a human notary to serve as a witness. The technology eliminates the likelihood of deliberate falsification or the distortion of details by individuals.



SilentNotary App

- The app automatically executes the functions of a notary.

- The app can be used through the Native Ubikiri Wallet system.

- The app utilizes a custom, hybrid DAG blockchain system to record events.

- The app is presently available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

- Silent Notary is part of the custom UBIX Network ecosystem.



SilentNotary Links

- Website: https://silentnotary.com

- Twitter: https://twitter.com/SilentNotary

- Telegram: https://t.me/SilentNotary



UBIX Network plans to test its SilentNotary app for optimization and upgrade its functionalities where necessary, in order to provide users with a more enhanced and seamless experience.



Germanovich reiterates UBIX Network's commitment to improving the global legal environment through various projects, including SilentNotary. "Actions speak: the continued progression shown by our team is a clear indication of our company's pursuit of excellence."



About UBIX Network



UBIX Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. The company is focused on developing legal, financial and technical solutions, all operating on a customer built, self-sufficient ecosystem.



UBIX Network is operated by a robust team of experienced developers, with backgrounds in tech-based solutions. The team has successfully implemented multiple projects, including UBIX Wallet and UBIX Exchange, among others.



