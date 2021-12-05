Saturday, 4 December 2021, 06:00 HKT/SGT Share:

PALO ALTO, CA, Dec 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation, insured, asset-backed cryptocurrency, hosted GENESIS, a massive sold-out party on Wednesday, December 1st at Mr. Jones in Miami during Art Basel, in partnership with TapStats Inc. A-list rap superstar Quavo of Migos performed, along with Grammy-nominated rapper Tory Lanez.



The exclusive, celebrity packed Bitcoin Latinum event was hosted by founders Dr. Don Basile (Bitcoin Latinum) and Sensei Paul Misir (TapStats), and joined by MMA superstar Jorge Masvidal, Paige VanZant, Anthony Pettis, 16 time World Series of Poker champion Phil Hellmuth, wall street leaders, crypto whales, several founders of the top cryptocurrencies, and over 40 leading Instagram model influencers.



Bitcoin Latinum's star studded event dominated the Art Basel party scene, as the sky rocketing cryptocurrency was celebrating the launch of its historic bitcoin-based NFT marketplace.



Unico, in partnership with Bitcoin Latinum, is launching an NFT marketplace called UnicoNFT, that features thousands of digital artworks that can be bought and sold exclusively with Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM). This is the world's first platform that enables the option of buying, selling and trading NFTs using cryptocurrencies other than Ethereum type currencies. Using a patent pending technology, Unico provides ways to purchase NFTs using Bitcoin and Bitcoin Latinum.



Bitcoin Latinum currently trades publicly on HitBTC, DigiFinex, Hotbit, AAX, LBank, XT.com, and FMFW (formerly bitcoin.com) exchanges, under the ticker LTNM. Monsoon Blockchain, Bitcoin Latinum's lead developer, has announced plans for Bitcoin Latinum to officially list on 10 top-tier public exchanges. In addition to DigiFinex, HitBTC, Hotbit, AAX, LBank, XT.com, and FMFW, the exchanges are: Changelly ($2.71 billion in daily volume), Changelly Pro, and Bitmart ($1.6 billion in daily volume) by the end of 2021. Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) can now be researched on CoinBase, Coin Market Cap, and Coin Gecko.



Monsoon Blockchain Corporation, an innovative blockchain company based in Palo Alto, California, was selected by Bitcoin Latinum as its foundation partner. Monsoon Blockchain recently began operations in Miami, the crypto capital of the world.



Monsoon is focused on innovative cloud solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, leveraging the latest blockchain technology to develop powerful business solutions that allow the successful digitization of and listing of assets across a variety of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, and media and entertainment.



For more information about Bitcoin Latinum, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com



