Monday, 6 December 2021, 13:10 HKT/SGT Share: Element.Black and Shout Gallery feature artworks of the famous Hollywood movie "E.T. The Extra Terrestrial" poster artist John Alvin, animation artist Andrea Alvin, and German artist Mikail Akar at the ELT NFT Art Exhibition To promote the inclusive development of digital art and fintech industries

HONG KONG, Dec 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - This year, the non-fungible token (NFT) hype centered around the Metaverse has swept the globe and has become the focus of the digital art, financial and technological industries.







With an aim to promote arts and culture, the sustainable development of art industry, and the inclusive development of the digital art, the financial and the technological industries, the metaverse infrastructure development company Element.Black (ELT) and SHOUT Art Hub (SHOUT) & Gallery held the ELT NFT art exhibition and launched the blockchain game Pixel Infinity on Saturday 4 December 2021 at Hysan Place in Causeway Bay.



NFT is a virtual asset which encrypts specific messages into a blockchain to represent ownership of an item, and is traded through online platforms. Since each NFT is coded with an unique serial number, and data recorded in a blockchain ledger cannot be altered or deleted, all transaction records are made public, which effectively protects the ownership of the underlying artwork.



SHOUT Art Hub & Gallery is the first gallery that uses blockchain and AR code technology to secure the authenticity of an art piece. The ELT NFT art exhibition showcased 24 artworks created by artists such as the famous Hollywood movie "E.T." poster artist John Alvin, animation artist Andrea Alvin, and German artist Mikail Akar. Among them, the artwork is coded with a unique NFT.



The artworks featured at the ELT NFT art exhibition were created by the world's leading and the most creative artists. John Alvin participated in the production of posters for more than 200 film promos, including a series of posters such as "E.T. The Extra Terrestrial," "The Lion King," "Star Wars," "Aladdin," "Jurassic Park," and was Andrea Alvin's husband. Born in Germany in 2012, Mikail Akar is one of the most inspirational figures in the plastics art scene. Most of his works are sold on European art dealerships with prices averaging 10,000 to 15,000 euros. With the addition of the new element of NFT, their artworks better demonstrate the inclusive development of ELT NFT across regions, ages and sectors, and the investment and collection value of the artworks have further enhanced.



Launch of the blockchain game, Pixel Infinity



Furthermore, ELT launched a blockchain game, Pixel Infinity. Pixel Infinity is an art creating game. It is an open canvas with the size of 400*400 pixels. Artists are encouraged to fill in the pixel blocks with colors to create amazing artworks. Pixel Infinity uses ELT tokens to reward all users to provide a play-to-earn experience. In addition, the system automatically generates a NFT based on the artworks every 8 hours. Artists and all users will share revenues from the NFT sales.



The future prospect of NFTs, the building blocks of the Metaverse is highly anticipated. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, the global Metaverse opportunity could reach US$783.3 billion in 2024 vs about US$478.7 billion in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate of 13.1%.



About Element.Black (ELT)

Element.Black is a metaverse infrastructure development company. Through GameFi games and NFT products, Element.Black is dedicated to providing metaverse assets design materials and a metaverse infrastructure prototype marketplace.



To learn more about Element.Black, please visit ELT's website at: https://www.element.black/



For more information, please contact:

AJA Capital

Avy Yu / Janet Louie / Eudice Law

Tel: (852) 9665 2789 / (852) 9155 5615 / (852) 9326 1113

Email: avy.yu@ajacapital.com.hk / janet.louie@ajacapital.com.hk / eudice.law@ajacapital.com.hk









Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

