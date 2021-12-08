Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Crestron Crestron solidifies foothold in Asia with Strategic Customer Wins and Growing Regional Business Momentum - Expanding its market reach to the big Asian Enterprises, Education and Government sectors

- Has successfully launched its UC platform (Flex) mainly due to our unique strategy to be an end-to end-collaboration space solution provider

- Is relocating to a new regional office in Singapore end of this year, as part of its continued investment and commitment to the region

SINGAPORE, Dec 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Crestron, a global leader in workplace technology that creates automation solutions to improve efficiency and productivity, strengthens its position in the Asian markets through recent strategic customer wins. One of the top 3 local banks in Singapore has recently selected Crestron solutions for their training and development centre. Also, recent wins in some of the top Singapore Universities and Government institutions have proven that the strategy to add new vertical markets is successful.



Crestron is strengthening its go-to-market approach in Asia with a focus on direct engagement with its end users, in support of their key partners. Crestron's plan to further its stronghold in the region will be supplemented by relocating to a new regional office in Singapore, Cecil Street, end of this year. The new office will feature a state-of-the-art Customer Experience Centre to showcase Crestron's innovation in technology.



"Asia is a significant region for Crestron and the pandemic has opened up massive opportunities for AV solution providers like us, driving us further to extend our capabilities into Unified Communications (UC). We are extremely pleased to work with regional customers across key industry verticals that bear testament to our strategic progress and accelerated growth in Asia. It also shows Crestron's domain expertise and vertical experience in UC technology to identify users' pain points and customise end-to-end Collaboration solutions using cutting-edge technology. Through such symbiotic partnerships, Crestron hopes to strengthen its position as a brand of choice in the UC segment and create better success stories in Asia," said Jacques Bertrand, Executive Vice President for Asia.



As technology has become omnipresent in both work and home lives, Crestron is charting the future of digital transformation for commercial and residential applications by identifying and manufacturing solutions that strengthen collaboration, productivity, and innovation, while reflecting the lifestyles, comforts, and relationships that keep people connected, from anywhere, at any time.



Crestron is continually striving to strengthen their existing product portfolio to offer efficient and intuitive solutions and to solidify strategic partnerships with enterprises to ensure product innovation. They recently bolstered their AirMedia portfolio with next generation Wireless AirMedia(R) Presentation Systems that seamlessly connect presentation and display capabilities together for the enterprise workspace to support meetings on the Crestron Flex digital workplace platform. Crestron further fostered existing collaborative partnerships with Jabra(R) and Huddly(R) to enhance Crestron Flex platform with new intelligent video support which is currently a strong focus and mission of the company to provide an immersive and equitable meeting experience. Intelligent audio and video are the next frontier for hybrid work, enabling a greater sense of equality and inclusion in video calls. Intelligent video promotes an experience where every person, in the room or remotely, is represented equally by framing everyone separately, no matter the location. This technology creates an inclusiveness across the meeting and ensures every person can be an equal contributor.



Crestron foresees that UC, which is on the rise, will dominate the market in Asia as customers are eager to return to the office while also supporting new ways of working that have become a core part of Work-from-Home measures.



"The concept of UC is gaining momentum as enterprises are looking more towards hybrid consumption models that can seamlessly integrate with legacy systems while introducing new online platforms. Crestron, with its nuanced understanding of the market and strong product expertise, anticipates a steady yet accelerated growth curve in Asia in the years to come", further added Jacques Bertrand, Executive Vice President for Asia.



Over the past three months, Crestron has also continued to make senior hires in the Business Development team in Singapore, to support the evolving business strategy and the increasing demand from customers in hybrid workplaces. The business development teams will focus on identifying potential customers and building long-term relationships.



About Crestron



At Crestron we build technology for every way people work, everywhere in the world - from desktop to boardrooms, offices to multi-nationals. Technology that adapts to what you have and prepares you for what you'll need. Platforms, devices, and systems designed to improve communication and collaboration. All managed by a cloud-based system for easy deployment, monitoring and upgrading. At Crestron we create faster, better, simpler solutions so people can work faster, better, and more productively.



Our products are backed by more than 90 fully staffed offices that provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to our World Headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron by visiting www.crestron.com.



All brand names, product names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Certain trademarks, registered trademarks, and trade names may be used in this document to refer to either the entities claiming the marks and names or their products. Crestron disclaims any proprietary interest in the marks and names of others. Crestron is not responsible for errors in typography or photography. (c) 2021 Crestron Electronics, Inc.



Media Contacts

Crestron

Georgette Ong

Digital Marketing Manager, Asia

gong@crestron.com

+65 97850737



PRecious Communications for Crestron

Amrita Ukil Dutta

amrita@preciouscomms.com

+65 83636740





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Crestron

Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Electronics, Cloud & Enterprise, Wireless, Apps, Digitalization, Automation [IoT]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



Crestron Dec 8, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT Crestron solidifies foothold in Asia with Strategic Customer Wins and Growing Regional Business Momentum More news >> News Alerts