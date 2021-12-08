Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Aurelius Technologies Berhad Aurelius Technologies Berhad IPO Shares Oversubscribed by 20.27 Times - Overwhelming response indicates positive sentiment for economic recovery in 2022

- One-Stop Solution Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Provider slated to list on the Main Market of Bursa Securities by 16 December

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The shares of Aurelius Technologies Berhad ("ATech" or the "Group") has been oversubscribed by 20.27 times ahead of the Group's listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

Mr. Lee Chong Yeow, ATech's Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer

"We are extremely thankful for the trust that investors have in ATech, our business prospects and future plans. Our journey to be a one-stop solution for Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider has come a long way and has finally come to fruition," said Executive Director and Group CEO of Aurelius Technologies Berhad, Mr. Lee Chong Yeow.



"As an EMS provider, we are encouraged by the overwhelming response to the IPO as it indicates that the market sentiment is positive for economic growth momentum to continue, which is important for the overall outlook of the electrical and electronics industry."



ATech is raising RM104.73 million from the IPO exercise. From the proceeds, the Group will use RM40.0 million for the purchase of new machinery and equipment, RM29.52 million for the repayment of borrowings, RM28.13 million for working capital and RM7.09 million for the listing expenses.



"As we look towards the future, the expansion plan will give a boost to the growth of the Group's business," Mr. Lee explained. "This is also part of the strategy to increase our semiconductor component manufacturing and the upgrading of our manufacturing facilities with Industry 4.0 technologies."



The IPO involves the issuance of up to 103,870,000 IPO Shares comprising the following:



(I) Institutional offering of up to 80,961,000 IPO Shares to Malaysian institutional and selected investors, including Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry at the institutional price to be determined by way of bookbuilding ("Institutional Price") ("Institutional Offering"); and



(II) Retail offering of 22,909,000 Issue Shares to the directors and eligible employees of ATech and its subsidiary ("Group"), persons who have contributed to the success of the Group and the Malaysian public at the retail price of RM1.36 per Issue Share ("Retail Price") ("Retail Offering").



Following the completion of the bookbuilding process under the Institutional Offering by ATech, the Institutional Price has been fixed at RM1.36 per IPO Share. Accordingly, the final retail price for the Issue Shares under the Retail Offering has also been fixed at RM1.36 per Issue Share ("Final Retail Price").



As the Final Retail Price equals to the Retail Price of RM1.36 per Issue Share, there will be no refunds made to the successful applicants under the Retail Offering.



A total of 14,253 applications for 380,958,800 Issue Shares with a value of RM518,103,968.00 were received from the Malaysian public for the 17,909,000 Issue Shares made available for application by Malaysian public, which represents an overall oversubscription rate of 20.27 times. For the Bumiputera portion, a total of 7,399 applications for 140,000,100 Issue Shares were received which represents an oversubscription rate of 14.63 times. For the public portion, a total of 6,854 applications for 240,958,700 Issue Shares were received which represents an oversubscription rate of 25.91 times.



The 5,000,000 Issue Shares available for application via Pink Application Form have been fully subscribed.



For the Institutional Offering, the Sole Bookrunner and Sole Underwriter have confirmed that the 80,961,000 IPO Shares offered to Malaysian institutional and selected investors, including Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry have been fully subscribed.



Maybank Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser for the IPO, Sole Bookrunner and Sole Underwriter.



ATech's listing on the Main Market of Bursa Securities is scheduled on 16 December 2021.





