Source: trescon Trescon's World OTT Show Hosted Leaders from the Media and Entertainment Industry to Explore the OTT Transformation in India The Indian edition of #TresconOTT brought together some of the industry's notable speakers where they explored the latest strategies and tech trends for empowering India's OTT space - a country with growing connectivity, a mobile-first market, and majorly driven by the young generation.

Delhi, India, Dec 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2nd global edition of World OTT Show concluded on 23 November 2021 hosted over 200 media and entertainment industry leaders and OTT leaders from across India, to discuss and explore the latest trends, solutions, and innovation in content and strategies in the Indian OTT realm.



The event discussed some of the trending topics in the Indian OTT industry, such as the future of OTT India, guidelines and regulations, the advent and consolidation of regional OTT players in India, 5G and connectivity, investments in OTT, content localization and more.



Some of the top speakers who attended the event included:



- Shibasish Sarkar, Chairman and CEO of IMAC, Former Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment

- Sagar Mahagaonkar, Sales Director (APAC), Talkwalker

- Rajendra Turakani, Co-Founder, VP - Engineering, Saranyu Technologies

- Arjun Arora, Sales Director, APAC, Nice People at Work

- Zubin Jimmy Dubash, COO, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd

- Rachelle Peterson, Global Director, Commercial Distribution, CNN International at Warner Media

- Danna Stern, Managing Director, yes Studios



Key highlights and takeaways from World OTT Show include:



Danna Stern, Managing Director, yes Studios delivered the opening keynote on 'Turning "hyper-local" shows into global hits'. The hyper-local TV streaming trend has taken off in recent years, with small producers in several countries producing local-language content for their local markets. She also stated, "Entertainment will continue to grow and mature as more services and OTT streaming options for the local market develop. Competition is good for the industry; it should lead to better products and services that meet the needs of consumers".



The show also featured a panel discussion on the topic 'AI Strategy: Streamlining Customers Journey'. The speakers on the panel included Rajendra Turakani, VP Engineering & Co-Founder, Saranyu Technologies; Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO, Vistas Media Capital Pte Ltd.; Radhakrishnan Ramachandran, Founder & CEO, Studio Mojo; and moderated by Kalpana Ravi, Bureau Chief, MediaNews4U.



They discussed key topics such as, the pivotal point of the customer journey, the importance of showcasing unique differences in service that makes it indispensable, the new ways to create customer pathways to improve loyalty.



In an interesting fireside chat discussion on the topic 'Advent and consolidation of regional OTT players in India' by Shibasish Sarkar, Chairman and CEO of IMAC, Former Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment and Rachelle Peterson, Global Director, Commercial Distribution, CNN International at Warner Media, where the chat revolved around discussing the rise of original content, how do regional platforms benefit from content syndicate deals and what is the change in viewership trends across the OTT industry.



In a panel discussion on the topic "Investing in the advertising medium to connect with customers", moderated by Karan Taurani, Senior VP, Elara Capital; attended by the experts on the panel that included Rahul Mishra, Head of Marketing, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd; Arjun Arora, Sales Director (APAC), Nice People at Work; Rinku Sukumar Biswas, CMO, BiggBang Amusement Pvt Ltd; Sagar Mahagaonkar, Sales Director (APAC), Talkwalker; Soumya Vilekar, Co-Founder, Planet Marathi Group.



The panel discussed hyperlocalized advertisements where businesses are investing in streaming platforms providing ad opportunities and personalized content among others.



"With stronger networks, digital connection, and smartphones, the OTT business is poised for tremendous expansion. OTT platforms in India are attracting more and more subscribers regularly. World OTT Show provides a forum for all diverse viewpoints from the media, telecoms, and broadcast industries to investigate this new business model in the new normal," said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



The show was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets which helped the participants to network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants were also able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.



World OTT Show - India was officially sponsored by Silver Sponsor - Talkwalker, Saranyu and Nice People at Work.



About World OTT Show



World OTT Show is a thought-leadership driven, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CxOs, OTT heads and OTT directors among others, looking to explore the latest services and devices powered by OTT to transform business functions.



