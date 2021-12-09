Thursday, 9 December 2021, 12:41 HKT/SGT Share: CCMGT Awarded the "ListCo Excellence Awards 2021"

HONG KONG, Dec 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - CENTRAL CHINA MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED ("CCMGT" or the "Company", stock code: 9982.HK) is pleased to announce that the Company has been recently awarded the "ListCo Excellence Awards 2021", proving that the Company has been recognized by the commercial circles and investment industry for its outstanding results performance. The winners of the same period include Sun Hung Kai Properties, Cheung Kong Holdings, MTR Corporation, China Resources Beer, Ping An Good Doctor, etc.



The "ListCo Excellence Awards 2021" was co-organised by Hong Kong media am730 and fully supported by iFeng.com Hong Kong Stock, a renowned media on mainland China. In addition, Deloitte China became the intellectual partner for this year's awards. All candidates were determined by a professional team and the judges included fund managers, senior stock evaluators and stock analysts. As the only Mainland China-Hong Kong cross-platform financial media award, the "ListCo Excellence Awards 2021" provides a valuable reference for investors. The selection criteria for this year's awards cover the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, and emphasize one of the social responsibilities.



CCMGT is the leading and a fast-growing project management company for property development projects in China. It focuses in Greater Central China regions as its strategic development. The Company primarily undertakes the operation and management of asset-light business. CCMGT's principal activity is commercial project management, and it continues to expand the fields of government project management, capital project management, and special management consulting services. Guided by the "Greater Central China" strategy, the Company continues to improve its core competitiveness and expand its business in external provinces. All core businesses have maintained steady growth. According to CCMGT's interim report published in August 2021, the Company's CCMGT's core profit grew approximately 26% year-on-year to RMB 380 million, demonstrating a good result. CCMGT reached the highest core profit in the industry. Moreover, CCMGT's revenue increased 32% year-on-year to RMB 635 million due to an expansion of GFA under management. As of 31 November 2021, the Company had 79 newly contracted projects, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.3%. The expansion of outside Henan province has achieved another great achievement. For the eleven months ended 30 November 2021, the Company had 10 newly contracted projects in provinces and autonomous regions other than Henan, including Anhui, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Hebei, Xinjiang, and Hainan, representing a year-on-year increase of 25%, with newly contracted GFA of 1,009,980 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of 43%.



Mr. Ma Xiaoteng, Executive Director of CCMGT, said, "We are honored that the Company has been recognized and encouraged in the Hong Kong capital market. CCMGT has accumulated rich experience in the asset-light agent construction industry since 2015. While creating value for partners, the Company is committed to achieving outstanding operating results."



Looking forward, CCMGT will fully exercise the "Greater Central China" strategy, expedite new breakthroughs in provinces other than Henan, continue to increase investments in government project management, continuously improve products and services, keep diversifying business models, and optimise the organisational management mechanism. In the era of management dividends in the real estate industry, CCMGT will be dedicated to maintaining its core competitiveness and seek promote its transformation into a leading project management company.



About CENTRAL CHINA MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

CENTRAL CHINA MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED ("CCMGT" or "Company", Stock code: 9982.HK) is a leading project management company in China with a strategic focus on Great Central China. Relying on the well-known "Jianye" brand, unique asset-light business model, professional project management services, a comprehensive network of high-quality contractors and suppliers, and a set of standardized, high-quality, and continuously optimized and updated "Jianye" standards. As a solid foundation for its business, CCMGT continues to help projects create higher value and further consolidate its position as a leading project management company in China.











