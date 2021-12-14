Monday, 13 December 2021, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC HKTDC Lifestyle Sourcing Show | Physical + Online concludes, attracting some 9,500 buyers Hybrid format generates new business opportunities for SMEs

HONG KONG, Dec 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the HKTDC Lifestyle Sourcing Show | Physical + Online came to a successful conclusion on 10 December. The physical show (1-3 December) and online show (6-10 December) welcomed some 9,500 buyers to visit in person or browse through a huge array of products online, while more than 3,100 business meetings were arranged during the show.

The HKTDC Lifestyle Sourcing Show | Physical + Online came to a successful close on 10 December. The three-day physical show attracted industry players to source from a huge array of products and conduct business discussions in person.



Lively discussions took place between buyers and suppliers at networking sessions held during the physical show.

More than 580 exhibitors from nine countries and regions participated the show to display the latest toys, baby products, gifts and premium, houseware, optical products, wine and spirits. Benjamin Chau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "The hybrid format is a trend that's here to stay. We are glad to see that the Lifestyle Sourcing Show has proved so effective in helping SMEs create new business opportunities despite the current travel restrictions. Besides hosting trade exhibitions, the HKTDC has responded to industry needs by organising more buyer networking sessions and thematic seminars to facilitate industry exchange both online and offline."



Creating business opportunities online and offline



The Lifestyle Sourcing Show adopted an online-and-physical model to maximise business opportunities for participants. By mobilising its network of 50 offices worldwide, the HKTDC helped exhibitors and buyers take advantage of its premium physical exhibition services and also leverage its sophisticated e-commerce platform to secure business opportunities.



Lee Ming-him, Sales and IT Director of ASFA Bio-Tech Hong Kong Limited, a supplier of disinfectant products, said his company met with a potential buyer from a hospitality group that operates eight hotels in Hong Kong. The buyer planned to buy ASFA's disinfectant and deodorisation spray to give to hotel guests as souvenirs. Mr Lee said he was satisfied with the HKTDC's effective business matching service and planned to join more HKTDC trade fairs in the future.



Hong Kong brand Cellac Innovative Company showcased its award-winning earphones at the show. The company's Marketing Manager, Sam Leong, said the online-and-physical model was not only cost-effective and flexible, but it also provided him with more time to establish connections with new buyers. He met a potential buyer from a Taiwanese tourism association and a potential business partner from a renowned e-tailer during the fair and said he is looking forward to developing business relationships with them.



Through the online show, exhibitors were able to promote their brands and products through visually creative virtual 3D booths. Meanwhile, the HKTDC's online business matching platform, Click2Match, successfully arranged meetings by using artificial intelligence to conduct automatic matching between potential business partners.



On-site discussions at multiple buyer networking sessions



Buyer networking sessions were held during the physical show, attracting buyers and suppliers to attend and engage in on-site business discussions. Louis Chan, General Manager of H. Grossman Limited, said the Lifestyle Sourcing Show provided a good opportunity for them to conduct one-on-one meetings with exhibitors. The company identified four to five potential suppliers of toys and may buy up to 10,000 pieces per order.



Fracine Hui, Deputy Manager of Business Development Department of Influence Development Ltd., found the physical Lifestyle Sourcing Show to be an effective networking platform for buyers and exhibitors to exchange information and have preliminary business negotiations. During the show, the company met five potential suppliers of organic cotton dolls and other baby toys and plans to develop business with them in the future.



Thematic seminars shed light on marketing strategies during pandemic



The HKTDC organised a number of seminars during the show, with topics including a guide to stay ahead in a reshaped business landscape, mobile photography tips for lifestyle products, digital marketing strategies and the application and development of marketing technologies, in addition to the "Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium" and the "Business Guide to Toys and Baby Products Industries" webinar held before the show. A total of over 20,000 viewership at physical seminars and online platform were recorded. The playbacks of seminars and other events at the Lifestyle Sourcing Show can be viewed online at the fair website and the Click2Match platform.



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn



