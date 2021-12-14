

Singapore, Dec 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Cloud Comrade today announced that it has been awarded the SAP® Recognized Expertise designation in SAP HANA® in Singapore. The designation was granted based on the company's demonstrated expertise and skills in SAP HANA® in Singapore and the successful completion of SAP Recognized Expertise requirements in the SAPPartnerEdge® program. "We are proud to be awarded this SAP Recognized Expertise designation. Achieved after rigorous training and fulfillment of stringent requirements, the recognition shows our expertise and depth of experience in SAP HANA®. The designation will go a long way in assuring current and prospective customers of our expertise and give them confidence to work with us as collaborative partners to deliver their desired outcomes. We thank all our customers who have been working with us to migrate their SAP workloads onto a cloud platform," said Andy Waroma, Co-Founder & Co-Managing Director, Cloud Comrade. SAP Recognized Expertise is a designation awarded to partner organizations by SAP for their demonstrated excellence in specific solutions or industries in a specific country to help them stand out in the market. This designation also helps customers better understand an SAP partner's key areas of expertise. As an SAP partner, Cloud Comrade provides turnkey project services to clients in migrating their SAP systems. These include assessment of existing SAP systems, strategy consulting, implementation, support and language services. Besides offering language support in English, Malay, Bahasa and Chinese, Cloud Comrade's team of professionals has extensive experience spanning 16 diverse industries, ranging from automotive and banking to fashion and healthcare. The SAP Recognized Expertise designation requirements include meeting competency criteria for trained and certified individuals and having a successful project resume in the focus area or industry. These partners provide a track record of customer success and satisfaction. As a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program, Cloud Comrade has access to tools, training, resources and benefits that partners need to deliver the solutions and services customers demand. About Cloud Comrade Cloud Comrade (https://cloudcomrade.com) is a Singapore-based cloud computing consultancy company with a regional footprint in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company offers a comprehensive range of services from strategy and design to deployment, migration, and management of customers' IT infrastructure. Cloud Comrade partners with the best solution providers in the field of cloud computing and is a preferred Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner in ASEAN, as well as a managed service provider for AWS, Google, and Alibaba Cloud. In January 2019, ST Telemedia (sttelemedia.com), an active strategic investor specializing in communications & media, data centers, and infrastructure technology businesses, acquired a majority stake in the company. For more information on Cloud Comrade, visit cloudcomrade.com # # # Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates. © 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved. SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. For more information, press only:

Cloud Comrade:

Andy Waroma, Co-Managing Director

Tel: +65 9863 7235

E-mail: andy@cloudcomrade.com





