Thursday, 16 December 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: SwissCham Singapore Netcetera distinguished as overall DX Award 2021 champion at the Business Excellence Awards: Final Award Night - DX Award 2021 culminated with the Business Excellence Awards: Final Award Night, where Netcetera emerged as the overall winner.

- E. Fabrice Filliez, Ambassador of Switzerland, and Georg von Wattenwyl, Chairman & Co Host at SwissCham, among the guests of honour at DX Award 2021

- DX Award 2021 received 45 submissions across eight subcategories, with 22 projects showcased at the virtual pitching nights.

SINGAPORE, Dec 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading digital payment solutions provider Netcetera has bested 44 other companies at the culmination of the Digital Transformation (DX) Award 2021 organised by the Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SwissCham) in Singapore, in collaboration with Deloitte, and supported by PRecious Communications and other partners. Netcetera has demonstrated business agility in payment services through its 3-D Secure (3DS) solution suite, which offers end-to-end integrated authentication.



"The DX Award 2021 has evolved to become a great avenue for celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in the ASEAN region since it was introduced last year. This year, we received 45 submissions from across the region, all of which were outstanding in their own right," said Andreas Enderlin, Chairman of the Digital Transformation Award and Managing Partner of Hugo Capital Partners. "We would like to extend our congratulations to Netcetera and all the finalists for the different subcategories, and we hope to continue inspiring and empowering more companies in the digital new normal through this initiative."



The DX Award 2021 featured eight subcategories this year: Cybersecurity; Financial Services; Advanced Manufacturing; Healthcare; Insurance; Building & infrastructure; B2C; and Business Services. Among the pool of 45 submissions, 22 projects were selected and showcased at the recent virtual subcategory pitching nights. Shortlisted participants presented their projects in front of a highly distinguished jury, peers, and selected guests during the online live pitching sessions held across three nights. The projects were evaluated based on clearly defined benchmarks (from Deloitte's Digital Maturity Model) - Customer; Strategy; Technology; Operations; and Organisation & Culture - as well as the public's votes.



SaladStop! x ADA (B2C), EyRis (Healthcare), IDV CONCEPTS ASIA (Advanced Manufacturing), Speedwork Autocare Indonesia (Business Services), Netcetera (Cybersecurity), Siemens (Building & infrastructure), Allianz (Insurance), and BIZZI (Financial Services) emerged as the finalists for the respective subcategories at the Business Excellence Awards: Final Award Night. They were pitted against each other during the final ceremony, where Netcetera emerged as the overall winner of the Digital Transformation Award.



"In response to business challenges brought about by the pandemic, Netcetera was inspired to develop an end-to-end product based on EMV(R) 3DS[1] and the SAFe business agility framework to drive enhanced business agility, while allowing customers to adopt new product specs and compliance requirements faster than ever before," said Dr. Thomas Fromherz, Fellow, Netcetera.



Hanspeter Jsler, Key Account Manager at Netcetera's Singapore office added: "We are greatly humbled to have won DX Award 2021, and this is just a testament of Netcetera's continuous commitment towards the pursuit of business innovation."



DX Award 2021 is sponsored by industry leaders Acronis, DSV, Entsia, Inventa Technologies, SIX group, and Zuhlke, and supported by Singapore government agencies, American and European Chambers.



Last year, SwissCham received 43 DX Award applications from startups, SMEs and MNCs from various sectors.



[1] EMV(R) is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.



About SwissCham Singapore



Founded on 3 October 1988, SwissCham Singapore is one of the pillars of the Swiss community in Singapore. It brings together the representatives of Swiss companies, encouraging networking, exchange of information and championing the establishment of Swiss values and quality through business.



Today, the Chamber continues serving its members with its objectives: fostering the Swiss business community, providing a platform for exchange and business opportunities, and staying relevant for partners and members. This year, the Chamber has strengthened and expanded its network, with 219 members.



About Deloitte



Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. With more than 175 years of history, our organisation has grown tremendously in both scale and capabilities. Deloitte currently has approximately 330,000 people in more than 150 countries and territories, and serves four out of five Fortune Global 500(R) companies. Yet, our shared culture and mission - to make an impact that matters - remains unchanged. This is evident not only in Deloitte's work for clients, but also in our WorldClass ambition, our WorldClimate initiative and our ALL IN diversity and inclusion strategy.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: SwissCham Singapore

Sectors: Cards & Payments, Digitalization, Startups

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



SwissCham Singapore Dec 16, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT Netcetera distinguished as overall DX Award 2021 champion at the Business Excellence Awards: Final Award Night More news >> News Alerts