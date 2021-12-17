Friday, 17 December 2021, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: BayWa r.e. AG BayWa r.e. Wins Solar Company of the Year (Distributor) Award at the Philippines Solar Week Leadership Awards 2021

MANILA, Dec 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Global renewable energy developer, service provider and distributor, BayWa r.e., was named 2021 Solar Company of the Year in the 'Distributor' category at the Philippines Solar Week Leadership Awards 2021. Winners of the awards were assessed by a panel of judges via a transparent, research-backed approach, with BayWa r.e. attaining the award by registering consistent, robust, performance of their solar distribution business in the Philippines despite considerable market challenges.



Leonides Lechoncito, Sales Manager for BayWa r.e. Philippines, said "This recognition from the industry was made possible due to the support and trust that our customer base has placed in BayWa r.e., and serves as a testament to the capabilities of our team. A customer-centric approach to business, coupled with the hard work and dedication of our local team, are elements that have led our successes thus far, and will continue to spur BayWa r.e. Philippines on to greater heights. These awards reaffirm our commitment to driving a greener and sustainable energy transition for the Philippines, and we will work towards continuing this success in the coming years."



Despite the challenges presented by the global pandemic and an emerging energy landscape, the BayWa r.e. Philippines team has successfully attained significant growth milestones, applying relevant expertise from its global experience that has made it a leading provider of solar photovoltaic systems worldwide. Since its establishment in 2019, BayWa r.e. Philippines has served a wide range of customers, fulfilling more than 300 deliveries to various projects. Most recently, the team secured projects to supply products for a major fast-food chain and completed a project for Maynilad Water Services, a wastewater services provider in Metro Manila. The team has registered more than 400% revenue growth from 2019 to 2020 and is expected to close significant growth at the end of 2021.



With BayWa r.e. approaching its second anniversary in the Philippines, growth prospects for BayWa r.e. Philippines remain strong in 2022, with the team is looking at a new business pipeline comprising more than 100MW across Residential and C&I markets. The team will be focusing on expanding its sales operations, warehouse and its suite of products and services to better meet the evolving needs of local customers, accelerating the country's renewable energy transition. Alongside plans to double the headcount for its local office, BayWa r.e. has also embarked on plans to open new warehouses in Cebu to cover Visayas and Mindanao region in 2022.



About Philippines Solar Week



The Philippines Solar Week Conference and Awards is an annual event, held virtually this year, with over 500 attendees, 30 speakers, and 25 award categories, spanning across more than 4 sessions and 1000 steam views. The highly coveted Philippines Solar Week Leadership Awards 2021 is a platform that recognizes and honors the best performers and achievers in the solar industry, focusing on leaders, projects and products from companies that have made a positive impact on the solar industry in the Philippines, and encourages the use of solar energy locally and globally. The awards celebrate innovations in the industry, and the hard work and determination behind them.



BayWa r.e. AG (BayWa r.e.):



At BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy - how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet.



We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 4GW of energy online and manage over 10GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business.



BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey.



Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.



Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a EUR17.2 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment.



