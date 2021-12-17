Friday, 17 December 2021, 11:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Spritzer Berhad Spritzer Celebrates Sustainability for 2021 Christmas Christmas tree and tunnel made from thousands of recycled bottles greet visitors at Spritzer EcoPark

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Dec 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer Malaysia ("Spritzer" or the "Company") is delighted to announce the raising of its first-ever Sustainable Christmas Tree in Taiping, Perak as the central attraction of the Spritzer EcoPark Christmas 2021 Event.



Spritzer Celebrates Sustainability for 2021 Christmas



Families and friends can take memorable photos of themselves with this 10-feet high tree built from Spritzer Sparkling bottles with lights draped around it for a feel of the holiday season while enjoying a number of events lined up from 17 December 2021 to 02 January 2022 at the Spritzer EcoPark, Taiping.



Visitors can admire the Recycle Art Tunnel made from thousands of Spritzer Natural Mineral Water bottles and also take Instagram - worthy photos of themselves as they bid 2021 farewell and look forward to another year of hope and new beginnings.



Other activities organised include mini golf games with special LED golf ball package on selected days, Christmas-themed DIY crafts, including special handmade gift boxes held at set times. Visitors can refresh themselves with the special edition of Spritzer Sparkling's Tropical Fizz flavoured drinks and enjoy Christmas-decorated lollipops.



Spritzer values the safety and health of its employees, vendors and visitors. The event will run with all standard operating procedures adhered to including MySejahtera check-ins, social distancing, mask on and sanitizers will be provided at various locations at the event.



Spritzer hopes to welcome everyone in a safe manner. Please reserve your slots now and enjoy the holiday season with us in Spritzer EcoPark.





