Friday, 17 December 2021, 17:45 HKT/SGT Share: Pharmaron: A Premier R&D Services Provider for the Life Sciences Industry, Dedicated to Innovation and Reform

HONG KONG, Dec 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - 2021 the 11th Hong Kong International Finance Forum & China Securities Golden Bauhinia Awards Ceremony, themed "The 14th Five-Year, a New Journey", was held at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center dated December 17, 2021. Around 200 financial officials and senior officers in securities firms, venture capital institutions, and listed companies from Mainland China and Hong Kong, as well as abroad, attended the event. Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Jiang Zaizhong, member of the national committee of CPPCC & President of Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group, Song Zhiping, Chairman of China Association for Public Companies, Li Changjin, Chairman of The Listed Companies Association of Beijing, Zhang Li, President of the Chinese Financial Association of Hong Kong & head of the Hong Kong branch of SPD Bank, and Li Junhao, Chairman of The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute, were present at the event and gave their speeches.



China Securities Golden Bauhinia Awards is organized by Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group to select top-performing listed companies in Mainland China and Hong Kong, as well as their leaders.



Upholding the principle of fairness, openness and justice, the Organizing Committee of China Securities Golden Bauhinia Awards chooses the winners based on recommendations from its own members and co-organizers, as well as objective and subjective indicators of candidates from professional sources.



Over the years, as a trusted major selection event for companies listed in Mainland China and Hong Kong, China Securities Golden Bauhinia Awards is widely recognized as the "Oscars" for listed companies, as well as an important benchmark for investors at home and abroad.



At the event, Pharmaron was granted two awards, namely "The Best Hong Kong Stock Connect Listed Company" and "The Listed Company with the Most Investment Value in the 14th Five-Year Period".



Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd (Stock Code: 300759.SZ/3759.HK) is a premier R&D services provider for the life sciences industry. The Company is committed to accelerating drug innovation for its customers. The Company has established a broad spectrum of research, development and manufacturing service capabilities throughout the entire drug discovery, preclinical and clinical development process across multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and CGT products. With operations in China, the U.S., and the U.K., Pharmaron has an excellent track record in the delivery of R&D solutions to its partners in North America, Europe, Japan and China.



In 2019, Pharmaron went public in both Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Being a fully-integrated pharmaceutical R&D services platform with global operations, the Company has won favor in both capital markets with excellent operating results. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded total revenue of RMB3,285.5 million, representing an increase of 49.8% over the same period of last year. With the benefit from economies of scale and the growth in revenue, the Company achieved operating profit of RMB669.7 million and gross profit margin of 36.3% for its principal operations, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent excluding non-recurring gains and losses of RMB583.5 million, representing an increase of 61.2% over the same period of last year. All business segments of the Company maintained healthy operation and strong growth momentum. While the Company rapidly expanding its laboratory and CMC (small molecule CDMO) services, it continues to develop the services capabilities in clinical development and biologics and CGT area, which further strengthened its fully integrated pharmaceutical R&D services platform.



Pharmaron provides both domestic and international customers with fully integrated services covering drug research, development and manufacturing services for innovative pharmaceutical products throughout the research and development cycle, with significant competitive advantages in the business model, R&D services capabilities and customer collaboration. As a fully-integrated pharmaceutical R&D services provider, the Company's comprehensive pharmaceutical R&D services platform has the following three core competences: comprehensive chemistry platform throughout the entire drug R&D and commercial stages, DMPK/ADME services platform throughout the entire drug R&D process, and comprehensive integrated platform from drug discovery to POC ("proof of concept"). The Company is a leading fully-integrated pharmaceutical R&D services platform with strong capabilities and comprehensive service offerings across the globe. Supported by its global operations, profound experience in pharmaceutical R&D and state-of-the art technologies, Pharmaron is able to provide customized solutions for customers. Currently, the Company has 17 (of which 9 are overseas) operating entities in China, the U.K. and the U.S. The Company integrates its resources and conducts global business with international operations and management tools. Meanwhile, since inception, the Company has put great emphasis on technology and innovation to fuel the constant grow of the business and satisfy the evolving R&D needs. In addition, dedicated, stable and visionary management teams, experienced talent pools with progressive corporate culture, along with a reputable, loyal and expanding customer base, will continue to strengthen the core competitiveness of the Company and lead to the sustainable business growth and deepen its collaboration with customers.



Looking forward, as the global pharmaceutical market continues to grow steadily and the penetration rate for external pharmaceutical R&D services continues to increase, the Company will seize the opportunity of the rapid development of the healthcare industry, cooperate more closely with domestic and foreign pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D companies, and expand its services offering through development of new capabilities and technologies. Meanwhile, the Company will continue to adhere to the corporate mission of "Supporting Our Partners to Success in Discovery, Development and Commercialization of Innovative Medicines in Meeting the Unmet Medical Needs by Providing High Quality R&D Services" and devote to continuous improvement of its technology platform and services quality.













Topic: Press release summary Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

