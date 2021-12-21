|
|
|
|
HONG KONG, Dec 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Analogue Holdings Limited (stock code: 1977) together with its subsidiaries (referred to as "ATAL Engineering Group", "ATAL" or the "Group"), a leading electrical and mechanical ("E&M") engineering services provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce its achievement of the "Grand Award - Specialist Contractor" and the "Professionalisation Award - Specialist Contractor" at CIC Outstanding Contractor Award 2021, organised for the first time by the Construction Industry Council ("CIC"). The awards are a testament to ATAL's outstanding performances and contribution to the industry and society, through its commitment to innovation and nurturing talents to enhance professionalism of the industry.
|Photo 1: ATAL receives "Grand Award - Specialist Contractor" at CIC Outstanding Contractor Award Ceremony 2021
with Chief Executive Mrs Carrie Lam as Guest-of-Honour
|Photo 2: ATAL receives "Professionalisation Award - Specialist Contractor" at CIC Outstanding Contractor Award Ceremony 2021
|Photo 3: Mr Victor Law, Managing Director of ATAL, shares his award acceptance speech on stage at the award presentation ceremony
Mr Victor Law, Managing Director of ATAL Engineering Group, said at the award presentation ceremony, "We are honoured to receive these distinguished awards which showcase solid recognition from the industry. As a leading E&M engineering service provider with strong roots in Hong Kong, we have always been committed to innovation and digitalisation, talent development and sustainable development, all in our business operations and in fulfilling our environmental and social responsibilities."
Recognise ATAL's achievements in innovation, sustainability, professionalisation and talent development
Acclaimed as the "Oscars of Hong Kong's construction industry", the award achievement is a driving force for ATAL's continued pursuit in contributing to the industry and society. The two distinguished awards are a testimonial to ATAL's success in applying innovative technologies such as Building Information Modelling ("BIM") and Modular Integrated Construction ("MiC") to help digitalise the construction industry.
ATAL has also successfully integrated Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") elements into its business operations. In a related development, ATAL has become the first E&M engineering group in Hong Kong to be qualified under the CIC Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme to support green finance and sustainability. Meanwhile, through a rich variety of training, talent development, staff engagement and innovation programmes, ATAL has helped elevate the level of professionalism in the local construction industry and revive the sector's appeal to attract more young talent.
Mr Victor Law added, "Innovation, sustainability, professionalisation and attracting young talent are key to the future of the construction industry. The awards have given us the recognition and encouragement to further our work in these priority areas for the industry and society."
About ATAL Engineering Group
Established in 1977, ATAL Engineering Group ("ATAL") is a leading electrical and mechanical engineering services provider headquartered in Hong Kong, with operations in Macau, Mainland China, the UK and the US. Serving a wide spectrum of customers from public and private sectors, the Group provides multi-disciplinary and comprehensive E&M engineering and technology services in four major segments, including Building Services, Environmental Engineering, Information, Communications and Building Technologies ("ICBT") and Lifts & Escalators. ATAL's parent company, Analogue Holdings Limited, is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (Stock Code: 1977).
Topic: Press release summary
Source: Analogue Holdings Limited
Sectors: Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|Analogue Holdings Limited
|Nov 17, 2021 11:39 HKT/SGT
|
Analogue Achieves CIC Sustainable Finance Certificate
|Nov 8, 2021 13:40 HKT/SGT
|
ATAL Wins Two Industry Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Digitalisation and Talent Development
|Sept 7, 2021 12:05 HKT/SGT
|
ATAL Training Centre Officially Opens in Hong Kong
|Aug 26, 2021 21:05 HKT/SGT
|
Analogue Records Net Profit Growth in 2021 Interim Results
|June 2, 2021 10:52 HKT/SGT
|
ATAL Introduces the City's First Automated Robotic Parking System for Hong Kong Science Park
|Apr 19, 2021 15:20 HKT/SGT
|
ATAL Participates in Building First-of-its-kind Automated Vehicle Examination Complex
|Mar 29, 2021 21:40 HKT/SGT
|
Analogue Achieves Revenue and Profit Growth in FY2020
|Feb 23, 2021 16:34 HKT/SGT
|
ATAL Sets Up First Company in UK, Further Expands its Footprint across the World
|Dec 15, 2020 17:02 HKT/SGT
|
ATAL's Central-Mid-Levels Escalator/Walkway named ELEVATOR WORLD 2021 Project of the Year
|Aug 28, 2020 19:40 HKT/SGT
|
Analogue Holdings Limited Announces 2020 Interim Results
|More news >>