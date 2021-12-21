

Podgorica, Montenegro, Dec 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - A group of crypto enthusiasts has announced the release of the RIDGE charity token. RIDGE is a community-driven charity token deployed on the Ethereum network (ERC-20) with the major purpose of donating to charities and developing other crypto utilities. Over time, the team has consistently delivered and helped several tokens improve their utilities. They have worked together with one aim in mind, to become a serious token with multiple use cases for a better and greater decentralized crypto community. The launch of the RIDGE token took place on November 9th, 2021. They did their first donation, followed by additional two donations a week after the token launch. Since the launch, they have made 9 donations to different charity organizations. One percent of every tax for buying, selling, and ordering the RIDGE token will go directly to the donations wallet. Once the donation has reached a decent amount, the team will send it to official charities. So far, they have burned 10% of the total token supply and more tokens are burnt from reflections. Ridgeback Inu ($RIDGE) aims to revolutionize the Cryptoverse. It is a novel memecoin with multiple values and use cases on the ERC-20 network. In the near future, the team plans to create a wrapped clone or a bridge to Polygon, perhaps a second token, specifically for investors who are seeking an alternative to the high ETH fees on Ethereum networks. How to Get $RIDGE Users can get it on Uniswap v2. and the contact is 0x64609A845Ad463d07ee51e91a88D1461C3Dc3165. The token is also available on Hotbit, LBank, Coinsbit, and AzBit. About RIDGE RIDGE was inspired by Ridgeback (Ridgeback Inu) and the strongest Ridgeback Inu Community. The purpose of launching RIDGE is to assist children, creative developers, the sick, young talents, the victim of rugs, and a host of many other less privileged. Ridgebacks are very helpful and a real friend to their holders and community. The RIDGE token is created with fun and education in mind. The team intends to come up with a video platform with cool content, provide Netflix discounts for purchases, and they have also developed a video platform with a share-to-earn policy. In the near future, the team plans to have NFTs, which they will use to display the number of Ridgeback breeds across the universe. These NFTs will be created by a real-life artist who draws in monasteries and Orthodox churches across Eastern Europe and has worked as an art teacher for not less than fifteen years. In addition to the team's numerous achievements, they have also developed an interesting $SHIB game. The request process is also flexible, and anyone can request a beta test of their game on the official Telegram group and get a prompt response. Social Media Link

Brand: Ridgeback Inu

Contact: Ilija Icevic (Head of Marketing)

Email: office@ridge.fi

SOURCE: Ridgeback Inu





Source: Ridgeback Inu



