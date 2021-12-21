Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: DogeBonk
DogeBonk Achieves the First Memecoin in Space

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Dec 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DogeBonk is a two month old memecoin, revived from hibernation by a ragtag group of anonymous Defi veterans. More than just a coin, DogeBonk's exponentially growing decentralized community of holders has recently completed one of the most ambitious stunts in crypto history. They have successfully become the first memecoin in space, beating Dogecoin by months.

The project emerged from a community brainstorm on ways to show how even a scrappy underdog like DogeBonk, could show that one does not need the patronage of influencers and billionaires to achieve great things. One anonymous member suggested one-upping noted billionaire and meme enthusiast Elon Musk's pet project by becoming the first memecoin in space, beating SpaceX's mission DOGE-1.

Within just a few weeks, the community came together and made this ambition real, launching on a weather balloon to 90,000 feet, where the blackness of space and the curvature of the earth is visible. The unveiling of the meme in space was done on Sunday evening on the twitch channel and is now available on BonkTV on YouTube.

This stunt marks the latest in a series of ambitious and far reaching projects launched by the DogeBonk community in just the last month.

Previous stunts included a giant billboard in Times Square, a massively attended virtual "Bonkscars" video meme awards show on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/dogebonkofficial), a custom DogeBonk themed minigame (https://www.battlebonk.xyz/game/index.html), a state-of-the-art hivemind chatbot trained on the telegram chats of community members, and winning "Meme of the Year" on r/memes, a subreddit with more than 17 million subscribers.

From memecoins centralized around billionaire worship to vaporware cashgrabs, Dogebonk is showing what community coins should be all about: the community, creativity and the memes that unite them.

About Organization

DogeBonk is a community-lead project on the Binance Smart Chain Network. DogeBonk/DOBO is not a business/company, it's code running on a blockchain. Liquidity is locked and ownership of the contract has been renounced, removing any ability by a centralized entity to take control of the token. Interested parties can learn more about DogeBonk and its community by visiting DogeBonk.com. There, users will find more information, and links to the various growing DogeBonk communities across the Internet.

Media Contact
Brand: DogeBonk
Contact: Media Team
Email: Ghostbro@dogebonk.com
Website: https://dogebonk.com/
Twitter: @dogebonk_token

SOURCE: DogeBonk




Topic: Press release summary
Source: DogeBonk

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Innovators Identified to Improve Air Quality in Seoul Subways Successful Closing of Seoul Global Challenge 2021 Award Ceremony  
Dec 22, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Reveal Two Concept Cars at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 - The Kei EV Concept and the Ralliart Concept Car  
Wednesday, December 22, 2021 8:32:00 AM
DogeBonk Achieves the First Memecoin in Space  
Dec 22, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT
RIDGE Charity Token is Launching  
Dec 22, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT
Britania (SET: BRI) Starts First Day of IPO Trading on the SET  
Dec 21, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
NEC Successfully Demonstrates Open RAN Leadership in O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021  
Tuesday, December 21, 2021 5:31:00 PM
Heartland Wins USDA Grant to Expand Research on Regenerative Agriculture and Carbon Sequestration  
Dec 21, 2021 16:23 HKT/SGT
Element.Black Establishes Partnership with DJ Snake, Building Pixel-Infinity into the World's First Prominent Co-Creation NFT Social-Fi Platform  
Dec 21, 2021 14:11 HKT/SGT
Spritzer to Distribute Bottled Water to Communities Affected by Floods  
Dec 21, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
Society Pass (SoPa) Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index  
Dec 21, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
19   January
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
19   January
Virtual
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
20   January
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
24   January
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
7   February
Virtual
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       