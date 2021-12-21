

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Dec 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DogeBonk is a two month old memecoin, revived from hibernation by a ragtag group of anonymous Defi veterans. More than just a coin, DogeBonk's exponentially growing decentralized community of holders has recently completed one of the most ambitious stunts in crypto history. They have successfully become the first memecoin in space, beating Dogecoin by months. The project emerged from a community brainstorm on ways to show how even a scrappy underdog like DogeBonk, could show that one does not need the patronage of influencers and billionaires to achieve great things. One anonymous member suggested one-upping noted billionaire and meme enthusiast Elon Musk's pet project by becoming the first memecoin in space, beating SpaceX's mission DOGE-1. Within just a few weeks, the community came together and made this ambition real, launching on a weather balloon to 90,000 feet, where the blackness of space and the curvature of the earth is visible. The unveiling of the meme in space was done on Sunday evening on the twitch channel and is now available on BonkTV on YouTube. This stunt marks the latest in a series of ambitious and far reaching projects launched by the DogeBonk community in just the last month. Previous stunts included a giant billboard in Times Square, a massively attended virtual "Bonkscars" video meme awards show on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/dogebonkofficial), a custom DogeBonk themed minigame (https://www.battlebonk.xyz/game/index.html), a state-of-the-art hivemind chatbot trained on the telegram chats of community members, and winning "Meme of the Year" on r/memes, a subreddit with more than 17 million subscribers. From memecoins centralized around billionaire worship to vaporware cashgrabs, Dogebonk is showing what community coins should be all about: the community, creativity and the memes that unite them. About Organization DogeBonk is a community-lead project on the Binance Smart Chain Network. DogeBonk/DOBO is not a business/company, it's code running on a blockchain. Liquidity is locked and ownership of the contract has been renounced, removing any ability by a centralized entity to take control of the token. Interested parties can learn more about DogeBonk and its community by visiting DogeBonk.com. There, users will find more information, and links to the various growing DogeBonk communities across the Internet. Media Contact

Brand: DogeBonk

Contact: Media Team

Email: Ghostbro@dogebonk.com

Website: https://dogebonk.com/

Twitter: @dogebonk_token SOURCE: DogeBonk





Topic: Press release summary

Source: DogeBonk



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

