Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Seoul Business Agency
Innovators Identified to Improve Air Quality in Seoul Subways Successful Closing of Seoul Global Challenge 2021 Award Ceremony

Seoul, Korea, Dec 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - 'Seoul Global Challenge 2021' organized by Seoul Business Agency (SBA, CEO Kim Hyun-woo), which supports small and medium-sized businesses in Seoul strengthen their competitiveness through assistance in technological development, has reached the finish line of about a year's journey to reduce particulate matters in the subway and improve air quality.

'Seoul Global Challenge 2021' is an international competition hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and organized by SBA that commenced with the objective to find solutions to the challenges facing the international city of Seoul from innovators from around the world.

In the Technology Challenge category, Tallano Technologie from France was honored with the Challenge Plus Award in the field of Reduction of Wear Particles Generation. In the field of Improvement of Removal Efficiency, the Korea Institute of Machinery & Materials and the Industry Academic Cooperation Foundation of Chung-Ang University were awarded the Challenge Award while Sentry Co., Ltd. and K&J Engineering, Ltd each won the Challenge Award in the field of Improvement of Measurement Technique.

The Tallano Technologie team from France won the top prize in the Technology Challenge for a device that reduces the generation of particulate matters through a mechanism that directly sucks the wear particles generated during the braking process. A member from Tallano Technologie said, "By taking the opportunity to participate in this Seoul Global Challenge, we want to present a solution to all underground transportation in the world."

In the category of Academic Challenge, Lee Ye-wan team, based on the first author of the research paper, won first place in the field of Links between Indoor and Outdoor Air Quality in Subways, while Lee Jong-ki team and Lee Kun-hee team won first place in the field of Reduction of Particulate Matters in Subways and Reduction of Viruses in Subways, respectively. In addition, one team won the second place in each field (3 teams in total); one team won the third place in each field (3 teams in total); and 1-2 teams won the participation award in each field (total of 5 teams).

Kim Seong-min, Managing Director of the Innovation and Growth Division of SBA, expressed that "This process of improving the quality of lives of citizens around the world based on the outstanding technology and research of innovators will hopefully be an opportunity to promote Seoul to the world.

Media Contact
Organization: Seoul Business Agency
Contact: Seoul Global Challenge Team
Email: sbatech@sba.seoul.kr
Phone: +82-2-2222-3726
Website: https://seoulglobalchallenge.sba.kr/ko/

SOURCE: Seoul Business Agency


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Seoul Business Agency

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Innovators Identified to Improve Air Quality in Seoul Subways Successful Closing of Seoul Global Challenge 2021 Award Ceremony  
Dec 22, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Reveal Two Concept Cars at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 - The Kei EV Concept and the Ralliart Concept Car  
Wednesday, December 22, 2021 8:32:00 AM
DogeBonk Achieves the First Memecoin in Space  
Dec 22, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT
RIDGE Charity Token is Launching  
Dec 22, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT
Britania (SET: BRI) Starts First Day of IPO Trading on the SET  
Dec 21, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
NEC Successfully Demonstrates Open RAN Leadership in O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021  
Tuesday, December 21, 2021 5:31:00 PM
Heartland Wins USDA Grant to Expand Research on Regenerative Agriculture and Carbon Sequestration  
Dec 21, 2021 16:23 HKT/SGT
Element.Black Establishes Partnership with DJ Snake, Building Pixel-Infinity into the World's First Prominent Co-Creation NFT Social-Fi Platform  
Dec 21, 2021 14:11 HKT/SGT
Spritzer to Distribute Bottled Water to Communities Affected by Floods  
Dec 21, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
Society Pass (SoPa) Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index  
Dec 21, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
19   January
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
19   January
Virtual
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
20   January
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
24   January
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
7   February
Virtual
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       