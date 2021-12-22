Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 13:40 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Champion REIT Champion REIT Earns Renowned Accolades Crowns the Sustainability Grand Award for Outstanding ESG Performance

HONG KONG, Dec 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT") (Stock Code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, has triumphed numerous prestigious accolades across various categories during the year, especially in the environmental, social and governance ("ESG") area.

Ms Amy Luk (Middle), Investment and Investor Relations Director of Champion REIT receives the Grand Award at the HKMA's Sustainability Award 2020/21

Among the recent honours bestowed on Champion REIT is the Grand Award, the top honour for the second consecutive time, at the HKMA Sustainability Award 2020/21. In addition to highlighting the Trust's dedication to promoting green and healthy community, this award also demonstrates its emphasis on fostering stakeholders' relationship through implementing various innovative initiatives to transform risks into opportunities.



The Trust is devoted to achieving excellence across all aspects of its operation while bringing positive changes to the community. As a result, it has received recognitions over the past year, including:



Green building certification and sustainability benchmarks in 2021:

-- EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) Level 1 for Langham Place Mall

-- Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for six consecutive years

-- Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) - 2021 Four-Star Green Recognition, Grade A Rating on Public Disclosure



Major ESG awards in 2021:

-- HKMA Sustainability Award 2020/21 (small-sized organisations) - Grand Award (top honour)

-- Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition - ESG Leading Enterprises Award

-- Institute of ESG & Benchmark 2021 ESG Benchmark Awards (The ESG Leader) - Platinum Award

-- FinanceAsia - 2021 Most Committed to Social Causes



Major corporate awards in 2021:

-- Hong Kong Investor Relations Association - Best IR Company Award and 3 Years IR Awards Winning Company

-- Corporate Governance Asia - Best Investor Relations Company

-- Hong Kong Management Association - Best Annual Report Award



These recognitions demonstrate the Trust's strong commitment to striving for its long-term 2030 ESG goals and playing the influencing role as a responsible corporation. Going forward, we will stand shoulder to shoulder with our stakeholders in advancing sustainability progress, creating shared values for our business and the community.



Accolades in 2021



February

Fair Trade Hong Kong - Fair Trade Award 2020

Silver Award



March

FinanceAsia - Asia's Best Companies 2021

-- 2021 Most Committed to Social Causes



Institute of ESG & Benchmark - 2021 ESG Benchmark Awards

-- The ESG Leader - Platinum

-- Outstanding ESG Company (Criteria set by Fund Managers) - Platinum



Marketing Magazine - The MARKies Awards 2021

-- Best Use of O2O Strategy - Silver (Langham Place)



May

Hong Kong Investor Relations Association - Investor Relations Awards 2021

-- Best IR Company

-- Best IRO

-- Best Investor Meeting

-- Best Annual Report

-- 3 Years IR Awards Winning Company



MerComm. Inc. - International ARC Awards 2021

-- Non-Traditional Annual Report - Gold

-- Printing and Production - Gold

-- Interior Design - Silver



June

U Magazine Shopping Mall Awards 2020-21

My Favorite Fashion Shopping Mall Award (Langham Place)



Institute of ESG & Benchmark 2021

ESG Benchmark Awards (The ESG Leader) - Platinum Award



July

International Annual Report Design Awards 2021

-- Integrated Presentation - Silver

-- Interior Design - Silver

-- Cover Design - Bronze

-- Overall Presentation - Bronze



October

Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series

-- Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index



Green Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB)

-- Four-Star Green Recognition

-- Grade A rating on Public Disclosure



November

Hong Kong Management Association - Best Annual Report Awards 2021

-- Excellence Award for Small Size Entries



Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) 2021

-- Newcomer Award - Commendation



Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition

-- ESG Leading Enterprises Award 2021

-- Leading Social Initiative Award 2021



Corporate Governance Asia - Asian Excellence Awards 2021

-- Asia's Best CSR

-- Best Investor Relations Company

-- Best Investor Relations Professional

-- Best in Environmental Responsibility



Metro Finance - Digital Ex 2021

-- Top Ten Malls of Digital Ex Awards (Langham Place)



December

HKMA Sustainability Awards 2020/21

-- Hong Kong Sustainability Grand Award

-- Hong Kong Sustainability Award

-- Special Recognition for Outstanding Sustainability Initiative (Social Dimension)

-- Special Recognition for Outstanding Sustainability Initiative (Environmental Dimension)

-- Special Recognition for Innovation

-- Special Recognition for Best Response to COVID-19



EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies)

Level 1: EDGE Certified (Langham Place)



About Champion REIT (Stock Code: 2778)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as a joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.



Website: www.championreit.com







