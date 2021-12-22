Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 16:15 HKT/SGT Share: CCMGT Awarded with "Listed Company Awards of Excellence 2021" by Hong Kong Economic Journal for First Time

HONG KONG, Dec 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The award presentation ceremony of "Listed Company Awards of Excellence 2021" organized by Hong Kong Economic Journal (HKEJ) has been recently held. A total of 34 companies listed in Hong Kong were awarded, including 5 blue-chip companies, 27 main board companies and 2 GEM companies. Among them, CENTRAL CHINA MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED ("CCMGT" or the "Company", stock code: 9982.HK) received the award for the first time. Ms. Wu Wallis (Alias Li Hua), Non-Executive Director of CCMGT, attended the award ceremony and gave a speech.

CCMGT was awarded with "Listed Company Awards of Excellence 2021" for the first time

Ms. Wu Wallis (Alias Li Hua), Non-Executive Director of CCMGT, attended the awards ceremony and delivered a speech.

CCMGT and 33 companies listed in Hong Kong were awarded with "Listed Company Awards of Excellence 2021"

CCMGT has always been following the corporate mission of "providing quality living standards for the people in Central China". It primarily undertakes the asset-light project management business. The Company's main business is commercial project management, and is expanding in government project management, capital project management, and special management consulting services. CCMGT has successfully established an absolute leading position in the project management industry in the Greater Central China region with its nationally renowned "Jianye" brand, high-quality products and services, and sophisticated refined full process project management system. CCMGT offers professional and comprehensive services of real estate project management operation including branding, operation, management and service. The Company takes as "Joint Construction, Collaborative Development" as the long-range objectives to promote the construction and upgrading of urbanization in China.



Since CCMGT generates net revenue by receiving management fees, the Company can record a high level of net profit margin. According to CCMGT's interim report 2021, the Company achieved revenue of RMB635 million, net profit of RMB362 million and net profit margin of 57.1%, which is much higher than the players in the traditional development business of the real estate industry. At present, CCMGT has conducted business in 116 cities and counties, namely 99 cities and counties in Henan. The proportion of business in Henan has reached 85%. In addition to Henan, CCMGT has undertaken projects in Hubei, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Anhui and other provinces.



With outstanding business performance, financial strength and operational efficiency, the company was awarded the "Excellence Award for Listed Companies 2021" by Hong Kong Economic Journal Financial News. Founded in 1973, Hong Kong Economic Journal Financial News is a Chinese financial media with a strong market position in Hong Kong and has attracted much attention from investors. Adhering to the rigorous and professional purpose of running the newspaper, it provides comprehensive and objective reports and analysis for the market, and is deeply trusted and concerned by institutional investors, financial institutions, regulators and the financial sector.



Ms. Wu Wallis (Alias Li Hua), Non-Executive Director of CCMGT, said in the speech, "CCMGT is grateful to the organiser for their recognition and encouragement. In the future, the Company will continue to improve its core competitiveness and firmly create value for clients and shareholders in the long term." Mr. Ma Xiaoteng, Executive Director of CCMGT, said, "We are deeply honored that the award represents a commendation for the Company's business development and corporate management, as well as a recognition of the Company's comprehensive strength by the capital market and the industry. CCMGT will continue to utilize comprehensive advantages of the brands, customers and unique business models to expand its brand influence, consolidate its presence in Henan, enhance its team confidence and strive to continue to gain unanimous recognition from its partners and the industry."



According to China Index Academy, from 2010 to 2020, the GFA of newly contracted projects in the PRC project management market increased at CAGRs of 24.4%. It is also forecasted that the GFA of newly contracted projects in China will reach 231.6 million m2 in 2025, which is three times of that in 2020. In the future, CCMGT will fully exercise the "Greater Central China" strategy and continue to expand its business to cover the Greater Central China region within a radius of 500 kilometers. Moreover, with the gradual normalization of the global epidemic situation and the gradual recovery of the national economy, CCMGT will proactively advance project management in the "Greater Central China" region. CCMGT will continuously improve its core competitiveness and keep expanding its presence in provinces other than Henan to increase its market share in China's project management market while consolidating its overwhelmingly leading position in Henan. The Company will also work with partners to improve the quality of urban construction and make unremitting efforts for the local urbanization and economic and social development.



HKEJ has organised the "Listed Company Awards of Excellence" for the sixth consecutive year. The assessment is carried out by HKEJ's EJFQ stocks analysis system and sorted candidates according to four criteria: Piotroski F-Score, stocks analysts' recommendation, share price performance and financial performance. The results are further reviewed and assessed by the evaluation committee of industry leaders, industry associations, professional consultants and HKEJ's judging committee. The HKEJ Award selected the listed companies with outstanding performance and demonstrated credibility, providing a meaningful reference indicator for the industry. This year, 34 most competent listed companies were selected among over 2,200 listed companies in Hong Kong, including BOC Hong Kong, CK Asset, New World Development, Sun Hung Kai Properties and Yuexiu Property.



About CENTRAL CHINA MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

CENTRAL CHINA MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED ("CCMGT" or "Company", Stock code: 9982.HK) is a leading project management company in China with a strategic focus on Greater Central China. Relying on the well-known "Jianye" brand, unique asset-light business model, professional project management services, a comprehensive network of high-quality contractors and suppliers, and a set of standardized, high-quality, and continuously optimized and updated "Jianye" standards. As a solid foundation for its business, CCMGT continues to help projects create higher value and further consolidate its position as a leading project management company in China.







