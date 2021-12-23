Thursday, 23 December 2021, 06:00 HKT/SGT Share:

George Town, Cayman Islands, Dec 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - HUMAN Protocol has announced the full launch of the HUMAN App: a web-based application that demonstrates how work published to the Protocol can be accessed and completed by distributed workforces.



The HUMAN App is a gateway to work processed on the Protocol. Users access it to complete data-labeling tasks, and earn HMT for each task successfully completed. It is not only a functional product, but also a complete open-source implementation that lets teams building on HUMAN quickly create their own solutions.



The App's beta period registered over 200,000 users, which will now automatically migrate to the launch version.



"The HUMAN App showcases what is possible through HUMAN Protocol: hundreds of thousands of users all completing work on the same network via a simple interface that serves as an access point to the permissionless job markets the Protocol enables. We're thrilled with the success of the beta version and our community's interest in it, and are excited to deliver this major milestone," said Harjyot Singh, Technology Director at HUMAN Protocol.



The HUMAN App currently runs on the Ethereum and Polygon networks, with work in progress to support other major chains. Withdrawals are processed through the Polygon network, and users are required to enter a Matic wallet address to withdraw their earned currencies.



Only verified accounts may initiate withdrawals. Users can verify their account - and identity - through Civic: a third-party identification solution that, once set up, can be linked to a user's HUMAN App account by following the on-screen prompts.



"We want to illustrate the extent of HUMAN Protocol's capabilities. Imagine any use case that requires the crowdsourced, incentivized input of millions, democratically and transparently requested, verified, and recorded. This is the beginning of that. What we've already made possible in the machine learning labeling market we can realize elsewhere, and add to the variety and value of tasks on the network," said Singh.



More tasks, encompassing a broader range of requirements, will be added to the App over time, beginning early in 2021. The HUMAN App reference implementation is also being enhanced to also allow users to manage their reputation, set job preferences, and detail their qualifications and background.



Interested users may join the HUMAN App today, and start earning for completing simple tasks. Projects interested in the open-source technology behind the HUMAN App may visit the GitHub page. For more information on HUMAN Protocol, visit the webpage.



