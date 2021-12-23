Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 23:50 HKT/SGT Share:

Tianyun International (6836.HK)'s Acquisition of a Parcel of Land in Honghe Prefecture, Yunnan Province New Yunnan Production Base Project will Further

Enhance the Group's Production Capacity and Sales

HONG KONG, Dec 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (Stock Code: 6836.HK), a leading manufacturer of processed fruit products in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), today announced the successful acquisition of a parcel of land located in Honghe Prefecture of Yunnan Province, PRC. The land has an area of 130,000 square metres and is located in the Mile Green Food Processing Park. The total consideration is about RMB61.12 million.

Tianyun International has successfully obtained the parcel of land located in the Mile Green Food Processing Park for setting up the Yunnan Production Base.

As a key step of the Group's development within the tropical climate zone in China, the Group plans to set up a production base (the "Yunnan Production Base Project") to further expand its production capacity and sales potential, focusing on manufacturing tropical processed fruits and vegetables, and developing greater synergies with other Group production bases in order to enrich the variety of processed fruits produced and increase market coverage.



The Yunnan Production Base Project is located in the low-latitude plateau area of Yunnan's Honghe Prefecture, which has a strong reputation as a "Natural Greenhouse" with its low-latitude, and produces a variety of characteristic fruits, including mangoes, pineapples, papaya, pomegranates, grapes and kiwis. With strong local government support, the green food and food processing industries situated there have shown rapid development in recent years. Yunnan Province shares its borders with three southeast Asian nations and has reliable access to PRC seaports, which allows it to cover the ASEAN region as well as source imported products conveniently.



The Yunnan Production Base Project is designed to produce a total of 90,000 tonnes of fruit-based products per annum, with the initial focus on the production and sales of canned fruit and vegetable, beverages, and fruit jelly products. A complex network of roads in Yunnan Province will provide our production base with stable links to Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand with two-way circulation of commodities. The Yunnan Production Base project with Wubei and Shandong Production Bases of the Group in the southwest, middle and northern parts of the PRC will also provide further synergies. The Group will establish a research centre, processing centre, grading centre, sales and trading centre, and storage and logistics center in the Yunnan Production Base Project.



Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group, said; "We are pleased to have strategically acquired the land in Honghe Prefecture of Yunnan Province as it marks the official launch of the Yunnan Production Base Project. As a national high-tech enterprise, the Group adheres to promoting enterprise sustainability through innovation and technology, in order to build a high-quality green food brand and modern production base. Through the Yunnan Production Base Project, the Group will introduce unique agricultural products and purchase more fruit varieties from the tropical climate zone in order to further expand its business from the east and middle to the southwest parts of the PRC.



We are confident that when the Yunnan Production Base Project commences operation, the production capacity of the Group's products will be increased significantly. The warehousing and logistics arrangement for the Group's own brand products in the PRC will also be benefit with enhanced cost efficiency so that we are in a well position to provide customers with more diverse and richer processed fruit products and beverages, thereby achieving a more sustainable path for the Group."



About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the research and development, production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminum foil bags and beverages ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands "Bingo Times", "fruit zz" and "Tiantong Times" and on an OEM basis. The beverages are sold under its own brand Shiok Party "Shiok Party".



The Group has been consistently committed to providing its customers with healthy and safe products. As a food enterprise with one of the most complete quality certifications, we rigorously adhere to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA(FSMA), HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000, etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food-production standards reviews and audits from several UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group's own-brand processed fruit products have continued to achieve high market recognition, and the Group became China's first fruit-processing company to place a "Zero Added Preservatives" label on its products.



The Group was awarded respectively the China's Most Promising Listed Companies by the internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award" by the PRC government in 2017. The Group's newly and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food received a national "Certificate of Invention Patent" in 2018. The Group was awarded the national Hi-tech Enterprise Certificate in 2019. In 2020, the Group was recognised as one of the Most Valuable Chinese Brands for the fourth consecutive year.



For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com







