  • Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: G3 Global Berhad
G3 Global appoints former MOE sec-gen as its new chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - G3 Global Berhad ("G3 Global") has appointed Malaysian civil service veteran Dato' Sri Alias bin Ahmad as Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman with effect from January 4.

Dato' Sri Alias bin Ahmad

A filing with Bursa Malaysia showed that he succeeds Datuk Wan Khalik Bin Wan Muhammad as Director of the Company and Executive Chairman of the Board, who has resigned today.

Dato' Sri Alias, who served as the secretary-general of the Ministry of Education (MOE) before retiring on 22 May 2018, looks forward to working closely with fellow board members and the management of G3 Global. He seeks to provide the experience and insights that he has gathered after serving the Malaysian government in various capacities and departments.

Aged 63, Dato' Sri Alias holds a bachelor's degree in the study of Arts and Social Sciences and a master's in Strategic and Defence Studies from University Malaya. Besides that, he holds various diplomas and certificates from other institutions including the University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

He served 34 years in the Malaysian civil service and has held many posts of importance in the government.

Some of the notable positions held include Director General of the Department of Immigration (2010-2014), Secretary General of Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) (2014-2016), Secretary of National Security Council (NSC) (2016), and Secretary General of MOE (2016-2018).

Other departments that he has served include the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA), and the State Security Department.

Commenting on the appointment of the new Chairman, G3 Global managing director Dirk Quinten said: "With the extensive experience and credibility possessed by Dato' Sri Alias, I am confident that G3 Global will continue to flourish as a dynamic and competitive player in the industries it is involved in, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and healthcare."

Interesting developments have taken place at G3 Global recently; it started when the Company made a filing on 26 November 2021 which showed that Datuk Seri Aminul Islam Abdul Nor (better known as Datuk Seri Mohd Amin) had emerged with a 25% stake in G3 Global, and has been made an executive director of the Company.

Mohd Amin is the founder and chairman of technology firm Bestinet Sdn Bhd, which provides information technology solutions for managing foreign labour for all stakeholders.

Following that, G3 Global had on 8 December 2021 proposed to diversify into the healthcare sector related business, which includes the distribution of Covid-19 test kits. This is done via Bestinet Healthcare Sdn Bhd, a 51% owned subsidiary of G3 Global, and with orders for 2 million test kits in hand, G3's subsidiary had a promising start. An EGM will be conducted for the shareholders' approval early 2022.

The Company is moving to shift its focus to AI and other information technology-based healthcare solutions. Beyond the sales of test kits, G3 Global's healthcare business will also explore the vast potential of AI in healthcare, especially in the area of healthcare diagnosis.

For further media enquiries please contact:
Hakim Syed Munif
h.juraimi@swanconsultancy.biz
+60 12 318 5410


