Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Wednesday, 5 January 2022, 15:27 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Oculis
Oculis appoints Mr. Webb Ding as Global Chief Operating Officer and General Manager (China)
- Former Fresenius-Kabi China President to join Oculis in February 2022 to lead global operations and the company's business in China
- Will be based in Oculis' office in Hong Kong, further strengthening the global team's presence in Asia

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Oculis S.A. ("Oculis"), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative ophthalmic treatments to improve the sight and lives of patients, announces the appointment of Mr. Webb Ding as global Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, China, with effect from February 1, 2022. Mr. Ding brings vast healthcare leadership experience, with a specific focus on China market.


Mr. Ding will join the Oculis Executive Leadership Team, where his decades of experience in multinational pharmaceutical company operations will help drive the company forward as it continues to develop its product pipeline and scale globally. The appointment of Mr. Ding also further strengthens Oculis' development efforts in the Greater China region, following the establishment of a Hong Kong presence earlier in the year.

Riad Sherif, M.D., CEO of Oculis, said: "We are delighted to have Webb join Oculis as our global Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, China. He brings decades of experience in healthcare across multiple segments, including unique experiences in successful brand launches and portfolio build up in the Greater China market. His in-depth knowledge of business development and licensing will be an invaluable asset to our global executive leadership team as we continue to develop a portfolio of transformative ophthalmology treatments to improve the sight and lives of patients."

Webb Ding added: "I am excited to be joining Oculis, a company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients impacted by eye diseases. There are many patients around the world in need of effective, safe and easy-to-administer topical eye medicines such as those currently being developed by Oculis. I look forward to helping to bring these much-needed treatments to patients as soon as possible."

Mr. Ding has more than 25 years of experience in general management, successful go-to-market strategies, business development and licensing, and operational excellence across multiple healthcare segments. He joins Oculis from Fresenius-Kabi, one of the top 10 multinational pharmaceutical companies in China, where he served as Country President for China, building market leadership and a strong competitive portfolio. Prior to Fresenius-Kabi, Mr. Ding spent more than 10 years with Novartis in China in leadership roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in his appointment as General Manager of Novartis Vaccines Greater China and Tianyuan Bio-Pharma. Mr. Ding was also a member of the Global Executive Committee of Novartis Vaccines.

Prior to Novartis, Mr. Ding held various senior roles in sales, marketing and distribution at major pharmaceutical companies in China including Bristol Myers Squibb and Xi'an Janssen (a Johnson & Johnson company).

Mr. Ding gained his Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from Wuhan University and completed an EMBA at the China Europe International Business School.

About Oculis
Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland with global operations in Europe, the U.S. and China, Oculis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative innovative ophthalmic treatments to improve the sight and lives of patients. Oculis has a robust and expansive development portfolio including late-stage novel topical (eye drop) treatments, which are non-invasive and represent an unprecedented technical advance for patients with retinal edema and front-of-the-eye diseases. In addition, Oculis' formulation discovery and innovation capabilities enable the development of a pipeline of topical drugs targeting sight-threatening eye diseases that affect both the anterior and posterior segments of the eye.
To learn more, please visit www.oculis.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Oculis
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
B-cell lymphoma clinical trials now open on the TrialWire Platform  
Jan 5, 2022 17:10 HKT/SGT
Autism clinical trials now open on the TrialWire Platform  
Jan 5, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Announces Price Revision in Mainland China, Effective 1 March 2022  
Jan 5, 2022 16:10 HKT/SGT
Yeahka CEO Addresses Employees on Its Future Development Plan, Establishing Strategic and Implementation Certainty  
Jan 5, 2022 15:40 HKT/SGT
Oculis appoints Mr. Webb Ding as Global Chief Operating Officer and General Manager (China)  
Jan 5, 2022 15:27 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Reveals Technology Strategy for Sustainable Future at Fujitsu ActivateNow: Technology Summit 2022  
Wednesday, January 5, 2022 9:26:00 AM
G3 Global appoints former MOE sec-gen as its new chairman  
Jan 4, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK): Elektros Sees Synergy and Potential as Its Now Entering the Car Rental Business. Taking a Prominent Role in Society by Renting EV Cars.  
Jan 4, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
New Year Message from Hidehito Takahashi, Showa Denko President and CEO  
Tuesday, January 4, 2022 1:00:00 PM
HKTDC appoints new Deputy Executive Director  
Jan 4, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
19   January
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
19   January
Virtual
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
20   January
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
24   January
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
7   February
Virtual
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       