

Guangzhou, China, Jan 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Since February 2020, when Suntrap Life Technologies Ltd established a COVID-19 project for drug discovery, the Suntrap research team has evaluated and prudently predicted the characteristics of COVID-19. Utilizing the proprietary S-CPDD drug design and discovery system and IDDNU(R) (International Drug Design Network Union) platforms in accordance with scientific laws of drug discovery, Suntrap's research team has tracked and analyzed the pathological characteristics, clinical needs, pathogenesis research and social demands of patients. In terms of the determination of the direction of drug research and development (R&D), COVID-19 drug related targets acquisition, molecular design and screening, and preclinical verification, the new drug R&D in the Suntrap research team is fully guided by clinical values. It will be standard for the Suntrap team to quickly transform biomedical research into industrial products, and ultimately develop new pharmaceutical products that benefit the public, thus realizing the fundamental significance of new drug R&D. The Suntrap team believes that the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 should focus on the development of multi-targeted and broad-spectrum anti-coronavirus drugs. In May 2020, the Suntrap research team identified a lead compound "LeSoleil-T" through a series of bioassays, which showed anti-coronavirus activities with multi-targets inhibition effects. Further studies revealed that the multi-targets design properties of LeSoleil-T could meet the demands of broad-spectrum anti-coronavirus. In view of the inhibitory effects of LeSoleil-T against SARS-CoV-2, the pharmacological mechanisms of LeSoleil-T were explored through a series of experimental assays. The results showed that LeSoleil-T has pharmacological effects in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection as the following: broad-spectrum anti-coronavirus inhibitory effects, anti-inflammatory effects, neuron protections, delay and reversal of tissue fibrosis. Based on the above results, the Suntrap team has obtained the Chinese invention patent authorization for the broad-spectrum anti-coronavirus in January 2021, and has filed international patent applications through the PCT, and applied for patent protection in many countries and regions. According to clinical investigations, upon SARS-CoV-2 infection, the levels of the neutrophil count, D-dimer, blood urea and creatinine in patients will increase continuously, while the count of lymphocytes will continue to decline until death. The Suntrap team found that LeSoleil-T could eliminate inflammation induced by SARS-CoV-2 infection. The anti-inflammatory effects of LeSoleil-T are mainly to inhibit proinflammatory factor expression and reduce oxidative stress responses. Firstly, LeSoleil-T can inhibit neutrophil aggregation to reduce the production of 4-HNE (4-hydroxynonenal) by oxidative stress response, which leads to the reduction of the lipid peroxidation end-product formation, and finally, contribute to its anti-inflammatory activity. Secondly, LeSoleil-T directly inhibits the expression of proinflammatory factors (e.g., Tnf-α, IL-1β, IL-6, Mcp-1, Mcp-2, and Mip-1α). Finally, it activates the interactions among PGC-1α (Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-γ coactivator), Nrf1 (Nuclear Respiratory Factor 1) and Nrf2 (Nuclear Respiratory Factor 2) to regulate the mitochondrial synthesis, respiration, and various antioxidant enzymes. Meanwhile, the Nrf2/ARE (antioxidant response element) complex scavenges free radicals by regulating the expression of HO-1 (heme oxygenase-1). Based on the clinical symptoms and pathogenic mechanism of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, the Suntrap research team optimized and developed different clinical protocols. The basic formulation was completed in November 2020. The LeSoleil broad-spectrum anti-coronavirus protective and therapeutic spray is portable and easy to use. It effectively prevents healthy people from infection and blocks the spread of SARS-CoV-2 from asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 patients. LeSoleil broad-spectrum anti-coronavirus protective and therapeutic spray can cope with the prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2 and variant strains (e.g., Delta and Omicron.). In addition, the preclinical study conducted by the Suntrap team revealed that LeSoleil can also be used for upper respiratory tract infections caused by influenza viruses and mutant strains (e.g., H1N1, H5N1, H7N1, H7N2, H7N3, H7N7, H7N9, H9N2 and H10N8). The new corresponding symptoms still need to be verified by clinical research. The COVID-19 pandemic has continued for nearly two years. Mutant strains are constantly emerging, and the global incidence rate continues to rise. To date, the Suntrap research team has achieved a certain degree of breakthrough in the design of multi-target anti-coronavirus drugs. It is necessary to accelerate the clinical verification and strengthen cooperation. To further in-depth clinical research of LeSoleil anti-SARS-CoV-2 drugs, and deter COVID-19 as an obstacle for social stability, economic development and human health, Suntrap recruits qualified clinical research institutions around the world to carry out clinical revalidation studies on the efficacy of the LeSoleil broad-spectrum anti-coronavirus drug series against mutant strains of SARS-CoV-2. Consult www.suntrap.com or search for "IDDNU" and "Suntrap" for related reports.

