Source: HG Semiconductor Limited HG Semiconductor Announces Establishment of Global Strategic Advisory Committee Leveraging Extensive Experience in Semiconductor Industry

Expediting the Group's Development of Third-generation Semiconductor Business

HONG KONG, Jan 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - HG Semiconductor Limited ("HG Semiconductor", together with its subsidiaries, "the Group", Stock Code: 6908.HK) is pleased to announce its establishment of its Global Strategic Advisory Committee with an aim to strengthen the Group's business operations. The Advisory Committee initially consists of three members - Mr. Sonny Wu ("Mr. Wu") was appointed as chairman of the Global Strategic Advisory Committee, while Mr. Kenneth James Bradley ("Mr. Bradley") and Mr. Tang Yin Man ("Mr. Tang") were appointed as members of the committee. The committee will report and advise the management of the Group with sound strategic and tactical advice on issues that the Group may face from time to time, including but not limited to matters relating to the gallium nitride ("GaN") and semiconductor industry, including factory localisation in Hong Kong, China and global supply chain programmes.



Mr. Sonny Wu, chairman of the Global Strategic Advisory Committee, is currently the Chairman of GoldenSand Capital Ltd with a special investment focus in the realms of semiconductors, new materials and new energy, including Silevo Solar (acquired by Tesla/SolarCity in 2014), SEEO, Inc solid-state battery (the world's first solid-state battery company, acquired by Robert Bosch GmbH in 2013) and Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry (Cayman) Co. Ltd. (world's leading supplier of high-end lithium iron phosphate battery cathode materials, and its cumulative shipments of high-end products ranking first in the world) etc. Mr. Wu led the development of the first batch of semiconductor factory in China in 1993 and worked together with Mr. Bradley to localise the first BiCMOS manufacturing line in China, which has become what is known today the factory for GTA Semiconductors (formerly known as Shanghai Advanced Semiconductors). He has made contributions in technology and industrial investments in the past 20 years and has extensive management and notable investment experience in the field of semiconductor, as well as solar technology, new energy solution, battery and fast charging solution. He studied at the University of British Columbia, Canada and University of California, Berkeley and Massachusetts Institute of Technology ("MIT"). He served as the Sloan Fellows' Board of Governors at MIT for 5 years.



Mr. Kenneth James Bradley, one of the members of the Global Strategic Advisory Committee, is currently the founder, chief executive officer and chairman of Lytica Inc., an electronics component supply chain analytics and risk intelligence company. Mr. Bradley has over 40 years of experience in the electronics industry and was formerly the chief executive officer of Coresim Inc, a leader in advanced design analysis and redesign services. Mr. Tang Yin Man, another committee member, possesses extensive experience in strategic investment and portfolio management worldwide and has worked on technology investment in new materials and also EV space. He also worked in numerous leading investment management companies in Europe and Asia for over 22 years.



The management of the Group would like to express their warmest welcome to Mr. Wu, Mr. Bradley and Mr. Tang for joining the Global Strategic Advisory Committee, sharing their valuable insights in the Group's third-generation semiconductor business, future strategic investment and development. With their extensive experience in the semiconductor industry, the three committee members will lead HG Semiconductor to design and produce leading-edge semiconductor products in the long run in future, enabling the Group to stand out in the highly competitive market. The management believes that, with the support from the members of the Global Strategic Advisory Committee, the Group is capable of building a world-class third-generation semiconductor industry chain platform leveraging its accumulated experience and competitive edge in the semiconductor industry, striving to further enhance its business performance and create long-term value for shareholders.



About HG Semiconductor Limited

HG Semiconductor Limited (6908.HK) is principally engaged in semiconductor product business in China, including the design, development, manufacturing, subcontracting services and sales of light-emitting diode ("LED") beads and a new generation of semiconductor gallium nitride ("GaN"). The Group is committed to accelerating its research and development and expansion in the application of GaN related products, with an aim to become a leading semiconductor company with the integration of design, manufacturing and sales of semiconductor chips, as well as providing total solutions with higher efficiency and competitive system cost.



For more details, please visit www.hg-semiconductor.com







