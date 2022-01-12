Tuesday, 11 January 2022, 22:32 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: SHEQONOMI SHEQONOMI Announces Multi-platform Partnership with Reliance Jio SHEQONOMI leads the way for amplifying the voices of women and girls, digital assets, and female-led startups in Jio Developers GrowthPad Build for Bharat 2022 cohort--now available free on JioStore for JioPhone across all of India

St. Moritz, Switzerland, Jan 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - SHEQONOMI, (pronounced SHE-CONOMY) the world's first and only rewards based podcast listening mobile application on Android, JioStore, iOS, and KaiOS, proudly announces its multi-platform partnership with Reliance Jio which will incentivize 150,000,000 JioPhone users to listen, learn, and earn digital assets and rewards in the very near future.



"Reliance Jio's partnership with SHEQONOMI will bring a rich collection of women-led podcasts from around the globe on our free mobile app to nearly 150,000,000 users across India, many of whom are women and girls who have never had access to global audio content like this that will also generate digital assets and rewards," said Ms. Anu Bhardwaj.



"Beginning with SHEQONOMI's application on JioStore for JioPhone, our partnership will bring thousands of new global podcasts and access to digital assets like NFT's and NFTrees that will scale to nearly 150,000,000 ,000,000 beneficiaries from under-resourced households across India, most of whom are first-time internet users over the course of our collaboration in 2022," stated Ms. Anu Bhardwaj, Founder of SHEQONOMI.



Our aim is to provide households across India and beyond, including those who have not traditionally had access, with unprecedented opportunities to listen, learn, and earn digital rewards that not only incentivize engagement but also encourage inclusivity of voices that have not been heard before on a global scale, many of whom are women and girls.



"Since we received a major COVID Innovation grant from the Islamic Development Bank nine months ago, SHEQONOMI has been going viral on KaiOS in Tanzania, Uganda, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Mexico, and the United States. We are extremely confident that our partnership with Reliance JiO and the other startups in our cohort and previous years will lead to even greater synergies as we scale our transformational technology across India. Most importantly, our global team is humbled and honored to join this incredible group of founders, mentors, and partners driving change especially in educating youth around the globe and the impact our tech will have on future generations of our magnificent country," remarked Ms. Bhardwaj.



"Our collaboration with this women-led team of world-class technologists, designers, digital architects, social media mavens, artificial intelligence and blockchain experts being led by Ms. Anu Bhardwaj will bring a rich curation of digital content including podcasts, NFTrees, and NFT artwork to hundreds of millions of homes across all of India -- especially during COVID times while setting a strong precedent for the new normal by amplifying the voices of women and girls.



We are proud to have SHEQONOMI as one of our fiercest female-led startups featured in our prestigious JioDevelopers GrowthPad - Build For Bharat Cohort along with 50 of India's leading startups where they will be receiving mentoring and support to advance and scale over the next few months and beyond," a JiO spokesperson added.



SHEQONOMI's digital library includes podcasts about UN Sustainable Development Goals, women and wellness (including meditation, breast cancer awareness, COVID, and mental health), gender-lens investing, global women's entrepreneurship, women climate warriors and climate change, technology, leadership, women driving change, nature and science, as well as content in Spanish and Chinese with more languages to follow including Hindi and Marathi in the very near future.



"Jio changed the world when they brought low-cost 4G data to millions across India. Now they're doing it again by bringing life-changing podcasts to all of INDIA, especially marginalized and underrepresented women and girls, by encouraging audio education from experts around the globe. Most importantly, we will be creating financial incentives through our digital rewards including NFTrees and NFT's that will be launching soon for JiO users that will facilitate mass adoption of digital assets at exponential levels. Please download now to listen, learn, and earn," invites Ms. Anu Bhardwaj, Founder & CEO of SHEQONOMI.



About Anu Bhardwaj & SHEQONOMI



Founder of SHEQONOMI, the world's first suite of mobile apps on Android, iOS, and KaiOS focused on women-led podcasts built by women and powered by girls targeting the bottom billion. 2020 Global Transform Fund- (COVID Innovation) Competition WINNERS from the Islamic Development Bank for the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Sultanate of Oman, The United Arab Emirates, The People's Republic of Bangladesh, and the Republic of Indonesia. SHEQONOMI was also one of 10 Global Finalists for Financial Inclusion (The Peoples Republic of Bangladesh) for the 2021 SDG Impact Accelerator hosted by the Government of Turkey, UN Technology Bank, UNDP, and other multilateral and multinational stakeholders. In March 2021, SHEQONOMI launched "Amplifying Her Voice" Global Virtual Summit Series in collaboration with The State of Women Institute, Women Investing in Women DIGITAL and 55 global women's organizations that had 3,500+ attendees, 555 global speakers. from over 125 countries, featured in 90 global newswires including Bloomberg, Thompson Reuters, Yahoo! Finance and other prominent news outlets to date.



SHEQONOMI is pleased to work closely with all of our global partners including Reliance JiO, Women Investing in Women Digital and The State of Women Institute as we continue our global platform built on blockchain technology and powered by artificial intelligence.



Prior to founding SHEQONOMI, Ms. Bhardwaj spearheaded Women Investing in Women DIGITAL, The State of Women Institute, and the 2010-2013 U.S. Department of Commerce Private Equity/Venture Capital Certified Trade Missions to the Nordics and Middle East, representing over $175 billion USD private-equity and venture-capital interests in collaboration with the International Trade Administration, the U.S. Embassies in the Royal Kingdoms of Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman. Her client list includes top-tier global private equity, venture capital, and fund-of-funds such as Irving Place Capital, Castle Harlan, W.L. Ross, Pegasus Advisors, NEA, HBG Holdings, 2i Capital, Cubera Private Equity, Lion Capital, Walden INDIA, Novak Biddle, Alinda Capital, Top Tier Capital, Pantheon, Pathway Capital, TH Lee, and Veronis Schuler Stevenson.



Her specialties include international business development for private equity professionals, women in private equity, women in philanthropy, high-growth women entrepreneurs, blockchain, digital assets and deep tech.



