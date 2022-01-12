Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 09:25 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Apollomics, Inc. Apollomics Inc. To Host Virtual Investor Events on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 and Thursday, January 27, 2022 English and Chinese Sessions to be Held to Accommodate Multiple Time Zones

Foster City, CA, Shanghai and Hangzhou, China, Jan 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Apollomics Inc. an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of mono- and combination- oncology therapies, today announced that the management team will host two upcoming webcasts to accommodate participants from the U.S. and China. Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Guo-Liang Yu, PhD, will be joined by Sanjeev Redkar, PhD, Co-Founder and President, K. Peony Yu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Wilson W. Cheung, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, to provide a strategic overview and an update on the Company's pipeline programs.



Session Dates/Times:



Session U.S. Pacific U.S. Eastern China Europe

English January 26th 11:00 a.m. January 26th 2:00 p.m. January 27th3:00 a.m. January 26th 8:00 p.m.

Chinese January 26th 7:00 p.m. January 26th 10:00 p.m. January 27th 11:00 a.m. January 27th 4:00 a.m.



All are invited to listen to the event and view the presentation via webcast on the Apollomics website under the News/Events section: Events and Presentations ( https://www.apollomicsinc.com/press-releases/events-presentations/ ). An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.



About Apollomics Inc.



Apollomics Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of monotherapies and combination therapies of tumor-targeting and immuno-oncology agents. The Company's product pipeline has several programs at different stages of development, including novel, humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways. Apollomics has operating entities in Foster City, California, USA, Hangzhou and Shanghai, China. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com.



Contact Information:



Investor Contact:

Wilson W. Cheung

Chief Financial Officer

(650) 209-4436

wcheung@apollomicsinc.com



U.S. Media Contact:

Remy Bernarda

Corporate Communications

(415) 203-6386

remy.bernarda@apollomicsinc.com



China Media Contact:

Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group

Kelly Fung

General Manager

(852) 3150 6763

kelly.fung@pordahavas.com







