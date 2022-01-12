Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 09:25 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Apollomics, Inc.
Apollomics Inc. To Host Virtual Investor Events on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 and Thursday, January 27, 2022
English and Chinese Sessions to be Held to Accommodate Multiple Time Zones

Foster City, CA, Shanghai and Hangzhou, China, Jan 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Apollomics Inc. an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of mono- and combination- oncology therapies, today announced that the management team will host two upcoming webcasts to accommodate participants from the U.S. and China. Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Guo-Liang Yu, PhD, will be joined by Sanjeev Redkar, PhD, Co-Founder and President, K. Peony Yu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Wilson W. Cheung, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, to provide a strategic overview and an update on the Company's pipeline programs.

Session Dates/Times:

Session U.S. Pacific U.S. Eastern China Europe
English January 26th 11:00 a.m. January 26th 2:00 p.m. January 27th3:00 a.m. January 26th 8:00 p.m.
Chinese January 26th 7:00 p.m. January 26th 10:00 p.m. January 27th 11:00 a.m. January 27th 4:00 a.m.

All are invited to listen to the event and view the presentation via webcast on the Apollomics website under the News/Events section: Events and Presentations ( https://www.apollomicsinc.com/press-releases/events-presentations/ ). An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Apollomics Inc.

Apollomics Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of monotherapies and combination therapies of tumor-targeting and immuno-oncology agents. The Company's product pipeline has several programs at different stages of development, including novel, humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways. Apollomics has operating entities in Foster City, California, USA, Hangzhou and Shanghai, China. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Contact:
Wilson W. Cheung
Chief Financial Officer
(650) 209-4436
wcheung@apollomicsinc.com

U.S. Media Contact:
Remy Bernarda
Corporate Communications
(415) 203-6386
remy.bernarda@apollomicsinc.com

China Media Contact:
Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group
Kelly Fung
General Manager
(852) 3150 6763
kelly.fung@pordahavas.com



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Apollomics, Inc.
Sectors: Clinical Trials
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Apollomics, Inc.
Jan 4, 2022 10:10 HKT/SGT
Apollomics Inc. Announces CEO Guo-Liang Yu, PhD Appointed as Chairman of the Board for the BayHelix Group
Nov 22, 2021 10:40 HKT/SGT
Apollomics Inc. Doses First Patient in Phase 3 Clinical Trial with APL-106 (Uproleselan Injection) in Chinese Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Oct 1, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT
Edison Oncology and Apollomics Announce Treatment of First Patient by EO1001 (APL-122) in a Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial
Aug 10, 2021 11:53 HKT/SGT
Apollomics, Inc. Doses First Patient in a Phase I Clinical Trial of APL-102
May 20, 2021 13:36 HKT/SGT
APOLLOMICS INC. ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL OPENING OF SHANGHAI BRANCH
Mar 9, 2021 10:35 HKT/SGT
Apollomics, Inc. Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Executive K. Peony Yu, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Mar 4, 2021 11:30 HKT/SGT
APOLLOMICS, INC ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL ENROLLMENT OF FIRST PATIENT INTO PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF APL-106 (UPROLESELAN INJECTION) IN CHINA
Feb 12, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
Apollomics, Inc. Licenses a Targeted, Active Checkpoint Control Immunotherapy for Greater China and South Africa
Feb 11, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Apollomics, Inc. and Iterion Therapeutics Announce Exclusive Collaboration and License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Tegavivint in Greater China
Feb 10, 2021 10:10 HKT/SGT
Apollomics, Inc. and Edison Oncology Announce Licensing Agreement for Novel Protein Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Targeting Solid Tumors
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       