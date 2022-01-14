

New York, NY, Jan 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Authorized by well-known game NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, world-leading blockchain publisher Metalist Lab announces sales of NARAKA copies using cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin\BNB. Metalist Lab has reached a cooperation with BinancePay as the main payment tool.





Unchained Multiplayer Combat Game on Steam NARAKA: BLADEPOINT NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is an up to 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience with martial arts-inspired melee combat, gravity-defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee & ranged weapons, legendary customizable heroes with epic abilities. It is been sold 6 million+ copies in 4 months, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is also a Steam Weekly Global Top Seller and has a 1.5-million-dollar prize pool for the first NARAKA BLADEPOINT Championship. How to purchase NARAKA: BLADEPOINT with BNB/BTC Metalist Lab is authorized to sell copies and accepts BTC\BNB\AXS payment. Players can go to the Metalist (https://metalist.io/game-store) to purchase NARAKA: BLADEPOINT through wallet (on-chain or lightning) or Binance App. After successful purchase, players can receive the Steam product code and activate the game on Steam. Besides, don't forget to follow NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (@NARAKATHEGAME) on Twitter to keep yourself updated on the latest news and activities. Blockchain technology energizes game developers After releasing NARAKA: BLADEPOINT NFT for the first time, Metalist Lab continues its efforts to help video game developers utilize blockchain technology. Authorizing Metalist Lab to sell copies with cryptocurrencies suggests that mainstream game developers start to embrace blockchain technology. It seems that there will be more and more cooperation between games and blockchain. About MetaList Lab MetaList Lab is based in Australia and is a world-leading publisher of NFTs. It brings countless outstanding NFT designers together with the top names in encryption technology and has worked with game companies such as NetEase, news and communications agencies such as the Associated Press, as well as many high-level artists and their IPs. Recently it's been distributing NFTs for NetEase's globally-popular game NARAKA: BLADEPOINT as well as the AP Historic Moments NFT series. Media Contact

Sharona Lee, Metalist Lab

E: Rona@metalist.io

T: +61 401 029 450

W: https://metalist.io SOURCE: Metalist Lab





