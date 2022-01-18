Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT
GOGE, LGBTQ Awareness Project, Is Set to Introduce New Updates

Montreal, Canada, Jan 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - GOGE, a community-based, peer-to-peer version of life on the blockchain, has announced the introduction of a ton of new updates. Scheduled to release 3 of 5 secret projects before the end of the month, GOGE aims at revolutionizing the real and digital worlds in every way possible. Designed to unite humans by fighting hate and worldwide inequality, dispelling restrictions, promoting freedom, and spreading love, GOGE is the first gay Doge family member.


Tagged the first currency for all humans regardless of background, GOGE is seeking to offer a plethora of rewards to community members. Holders of the $GOGE token, the project's native token,

will be rewarded with $CAKE automatically. Fostering an international, safe, profitable, and valuable virtual community, GOGE is building an ecosystem where holders of both $GOGE and $CAKE tokens can use them in the real and digital world.

A Diverse and Inclusive Project

Home to diverse and inclusive community members with a primary goal of offering help to those in need, GOGE is led by a team comprising proud members of the LGBTQ community. While some of the founding team are not, they all, regardless of background, are firm supporters of global equality—the bedrock on which this Binance Smart Chain [BSC] based project is built.

Raising awareness of the plight of LGBTQ community members living in countries where their freedom is threatened both by the government and the people, GOGE, through this platform, is prioritizing the safety, comfort, and well-being of these people by offering them a haven. Emulating the ways of crypto pioneers before them, the GOGE founding team has integrated anonymity as part of its long-term plans to keep everyone safe at the same time increasing the project's longevity.

With a clear roadmap, with some of which has been accomplished, GOGE, as the first gay member of the Doge family, seeks to not only offer support to members of the LGBTQ community globally through regular charities and campaigns but also offer holders of its native currency an impressive passive income source. With an NFT minting website and collection set to be released soon, GOGE is cementing its stance as an all-inclusive platform for all things cryptocurrency.

About GOGE

Otherwise referred to as DogeGaySon, GOGE is a community-based, peer-to-peer, experimental project that aims at revolutionizing both the virtual and real worlds. Blazing off in an untrodden path, GOGE's primary mission is to unite the world through the fight against global inequality, hate, restrictions, and prejudice against people. GOGE aims at offering valuable support and help to LGBTQ community members in countries where their fundamental human rights are trampled upon. Incorporating the unique feature of past crypto projects, the GOGE team has integrated anonymity as part of its plan to preserve the increase the lifespan of the project.

Social Contact

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DogeGaySon
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dogegayson
Telegram: https://t.me/DogeGaySon
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogegayson/
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/K4vKhx5uqg
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB8cqeE-T7tjP2JIozKxo2g

Media Contact

GOGE Development Team
Company Website: https://goge.co
Company Email: goge@goge.co

