Source: AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited AEON Credit Service Launches Various Credit Card Offers Joins Hands with Customers to Fight Pandemic and Welcome Chinese New Year Peak Shopping Season

HONG KONG, Jan 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - AEON Credit Service (Asia) Limited ("AEON Credit Service" or the "Group"; stock code: 00900) has launched a number of credit card offers to help customers cope with the new wave of the pandemic as well as welcome the traditional Chinese New Year shopping season.



AEON Credit Service has always put customers first and is committed to providing the most suitable offers to ensure a superior user experience. In light of the outbreak of the fifth wave of the pandemic and the approach of the Chinese New Year shopping season, the Group has decided to launch special offers for local food & beverage and overseas purchases in Japan both online and offline made with AEON credit cards, allowing customers to enjoy up to 10X bonus points*, equivalent to 4% cash rebate, for shopping and eating comfortably at home with peace of mind amid the tightening of social distancing measures. In addition, AEON credit card customers can earn extra bonus points when making purchases at AEON Stores. Details of these offers are listed below:



Up to 10X Bonus Points for Local Dining and Online Shopping

From 11 January to 10 July 2022, AEON credit card customers can earn 5X bonus points, equivalent to 2% cash rebate for local food & beverage (applicable to both dine-ins and takeaways), and overseas purchases in Japan both online and offline Upon reaching the total monthly spending of HK$5,000, the above-designated categories' transactions can earn 10X bonus points, equivalent to 4% cash rebate; while AEON Card Premium customers can enjoy 10X bonus points on the above-designated categories.



Up to 3X Bonus Points for AEON Store Purchases

Customers can enjoy 2X bonus points when making purchases at AEON Stores with AEON Credit Card and 3X bonus points with AEON Card Premium. On the 10th day of each month during the promotional period, additional 10X bonus points can be earned. From 14 January to 20 February 2022, up to HK$300 cash coupon will be rewarded upon purchase of any combination set from a designated series of household items and electrical appliances.



The Group has launched these credit card offers to meet the daily needs of customers while fighting the pandemic, allowing them to enjoy shopping and dining during the Chinese New Year and effectively stimulating consumption. AEON Credit Service will continue to implement flexible promotional strategies to respond quickly to market changes and adapt to changes in customers' lifestyles and consumption patterns. It will also continue to optimise user experience to capture market opportunities and drive stronger business growth.



*AEON Credit Card 10X Bonus Points Rewards offer is applicable to the first HK$5,000 of each monthly statement of each eligible credit card for designated categories of purchase transactions. Terms and conditions apply. For details, visit the company website: www.aeon.com.hk.



About AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited (HKEX: 00900)

AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited, a subsidiary of AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (TSE: 8570) and a member of the AEON Group, was set up in 1987 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1995. The Group is principally engaged in the consumer finance business, which includes the issuance of credit cards and the provision of personal loan financing, card payment processing services, insurance agency and brokerage business in Hong Kong and microfinance business in Mainland China.



For more information, please visit the company's website at www.aeon.com.hk.







