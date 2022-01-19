Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, January 20, 2022
Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: TopFlower
TopFlower Is Introducing a Perfect NFT Farming Game

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Jan 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - TopFlower, a unique platform that allows users to get into the diverse yet beautiful world of flowers, has announced its plan to introduce a perfect non-fungible token [NFT] farming game. Offering everyone an opportunity to sink into the beautiful world of flowers, admire and take care of these unique and equally beautiful plants, and more importantly, harvesting a ton of these flowers to earn tokens, TopFlower seeks to introduce an NFT game that commingles diverse, feature-replete, plentiful and suitable game modes—2D, 3D, AR, and Metaverse.


Prioritizing interaction and growth between community members, TopFlower will connect users with other farmers in the ecosystem, in the process building a strong society with a solid and long-lasting economy. Built on the motto; "play to earn, earn forever", these farmers will have the opportunity to search, invest, and accumulate a variety of tokens. Aimed at striking the balance between "playing for fun" and "playing to earn", this platform has introduced the TopFlower Task feature which will deliver the best value in both an amazing gaming experience and the possibility of collecting a ton of tokens.

One impressive feature of this game is the PVE and PVP modes. Designed to fight uninvited guests in a player's garden, the PVE mode comes with a plethora of preparation tools. The PVP mode, on the other hand, allows farmers to coordinate and enter into agreements with others as well as engage in numerous fights to protect their gardens from unwarranted ingress. Integrating an unparalleled gaming experience—the 3D AR Metaverse—the development team is combining a virtual garden with a player's current habitat. This will offer more support as gamers seek to care for their gardens and earn sizable rewards in the process.

A play-to-earn NFT farm game in the budding space, TopFlower has designed a feasible and succinct roadmap, one of which its first mission is the development of a marketplace where players can sell in-game assets and NFTs. Like most of the other projects, TopFlower has a native token, $TPF which will serve as both the reward for play-to-earn and staking on the network.

With a maximum supply of 500 million $TPF, this token has been scheduled for release on PancakeSwap, one of the top decentralized exchanges.

About TopFlower

This is a unique play-to-earn gaming platform that has been designed to offer players the opportunity to delve into the world of flowers while allowing them to collect several tokens as rewards. Aimed at delivering the perfect NFT game for farmers, TopFlower is working to build a strong community of farmers who, through this platform, will interact and build a strong, sustainable economy.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TopFlowerNFT
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/topflowerofficial
Telegram channel: https://t.me/TopFlowerChanel
Telegram group: https://t.me/TopFlowerOfficial
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/pvpfvMBaBV
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/-UC8NS1K_qU937_yiKw_ivY9w

Contact:
TopFlower
Andy Cao, Head of Marketing
Email: support@topflower.games
Website: https://www.topflower.games

