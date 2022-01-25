Tuesday, 25 January 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI) / Asia Climate Forum Messe Muenchen Acquires Asia Climate Forum and Confirms In-person Event for 2022 - InterMET Asia, InterFLOOD Asia and InterAIR Asia to be operated by MMI Asia Pte. Ltd. and fit into Messe Muenchen's wider, leading events for the environmental sector

- 2022 edition set to go-ahead as an in-person event and co-located with CleanEnviro Summit Singapore (CESG)

- Concierge service established to assist attendees traveling to Singapore

Singapore, Jan 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Messe Muenchen's subsidiary for Southeast Asia -- MMI Asia Pte. Ltd. -- has taken over ownership and operation of the Asia Climate Forum (ACF) from former owners Media Generation Ventures Ltd (MGV), including the 2022 edition taking place alongside the CleanEnviro Summit Singapore (CESG) from 18th to 20th April at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre.



Asia Climate Forum is Southeast Asia's leading platform for weather forecasting, meteorological and hydrometeorological equipment, flood prevention and mitigation, and air quality control and management. Through three distinct exhibitions, InterMET, InterFLOOD and InterAIR, Asia Climate Forum has provided a focal point for the industry in Asia since the first edition in 2014.



Michael Wilton, General Manager and Director of MMI Asia Pte. Ltd says, "We are proud to announce the acquisition of the Asia Climate Forum and commit to investing in the show and further the cause of resolving climate issues in the world. We thank the MGV team for the excellent work on the event since its inception, and look forward to working together with them for future editions of ACF."



MMI Asia Group Project Director, Julia Kwan, explains: "MMI Asia is delighted to be working on the Asia Climate Forum. It is addressing some of the most important subjects that the industry, governments and society have to tackle. The event already provides the means for the industry to enhance, develop and deploy world leading solutions, technologies, and best practices in Southeast Asia. We are looking forward to further enhancing ACF and helping to contribute to the advancement of the sector's capabilities."



Kwan continues; "The recent COP26 meetings highlighted a global effort to address this crisis - international collaboration and partnerships are critical to establish plans, and to take action against the consequences of climate change. Not least the Singapore government demonstrating the urgency to tackle Singapore's climate strategy in global warming and rising sea-levels."



The previous organizers MGV will continue to work on the event as consultants to MMI Asia, to ensure a smooth transition and consistency for the show and its stakeholders.



Tony Stephenson of MGV, and former Event Director of ACF, says: "There is clearly a need for a strong regional meteorology, flood and air quality show in Southeast Asia, and it's now time for us to pass the baton to a major organiser such as MMI with the resources to continue developing the event. We're sure that the new ownership will be highly positive for the long-term future of ACF, and we're grateful to all the loyal supporters, sponsors and exhibitors who have been with us for the past eight years; we look forward to continuing to work with them as well as MMI in future."



Asia Climate Forum will add to Messe Muenchen's portfolio of events in the environmental sector globally, including IFAT, the world's leading Trade Fair for Water, Sewage, Waste and Raw Materials Management and the IE Expo series in China.



The 2022 edition co-located with the CESG will also run concurrently with the Singapore International Water Week (SIWW).



About MMI Asia Pte. Ltd and Messe Muenchen GMBH



Messe Muenchen GMBH (MMG) is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition centre in Munich, at the ICM - Internationales Congress Center Munchen and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter Munchen as well as abroad. MMG is the owner and organizer of the world leading transport logistics and air cargo trade fair organized every two years in Munich.



A full subsidiary of Messe Muenchen GMBH (MMG), MMI Asia established in Singapore in 1992, is now embarking on a significant growth and expansion program, bringing some of MMG's world leading brands to the ASEAN market. transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asian editions are organized by MMI Asia Pte Ltd.



MMI will provide a dedicated platform to ensure that overseas attendees and exhibitors looking to attend the ACF exhibition and conference, receive guidance and support on the entry and exit requirements for Singapore. The concierge service will support participants on their journey from home to exhibition hall and back. Interested parties are advised to contact the organizers and plan their visit early.



Exhibit space and sponsorships at ACF are still available, but limited, and suppliers of equipment, technology and solutions are encouraged to contact the organizer as soon as possible.



For more information, please visit www.asiaclimateforum.com.



About Asia Climate Forum



Asia Climate Forum is the dedicated climate change and environmental services event for Asia, Africa and the Pacific Islands. The event is the meeting place for suppliers, buyers and users of technology, equipment and services in the climate management and resilience sector. It comprises three complementary events the seventh edition of InterMET Asia, the third InterFlood Asia and InterAIR Asia. The 2022 edition of Asia Climate Forum will be part of the CleanEnviro Summit Singapore and the Singapore International Water Week.



About IFAT



A world leader in the truest sense of the word, IFAT--the World's Leading Trade Fair for Water, Sewage, Waste and Raw Materials Management--is active across the globe offering innovations, resources, and solutions, specifically to tackle those challenges present across various markets. In addition to the event in Munich, IFAT also hosts individual trade fairs in China, India, South Africa, and Turkey as part of a global network for decision-makers in businesses operating in the environmental technology sector.



