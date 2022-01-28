Friday, 28 January 2022, 12:00 HKT/SGT Share:

SINGAPORE, Jan 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Year of the Tiger is a special year for Tiger Brokers and in the spirit of celebrating the Lunar New Year, the retail trading platform is launching a Chinese New Year campaign, Gold Xi Fa Cai, with a series of exciting activities and attractive rewards such as gold giveaways for new and existing users.

From now till 6 February 2022, Tiger Brokers will be giving away Chinese New Year gifts ranging from collectible Tiger Brokers figurines, limited edition Red Packets, Tiger merchandise such as notebooks, laptop sleeves and more at its Chinatown pop-up store located on Smith Street. To participate in the giveaway, customers can make their way down to the pop-up store to register an account and download the Tiger Trade APP, after which they can spin the Lucky Wheel and stand a chance to win the exclusive merchandise. Existing Tiger Trade users can also participate in this giveaway and just need to show their APP to spin the wheel, it is as easy as that! There will also be a photo taking session with Tiger Brokers' mascot as well as free balloons for kids at the pop-up store!



With a total prize of S$40,000 worth of gold, the Gold Xi Fa Cai online giveaway will take place from 14 February to 28 February 2022. New and existing users stand a chance to walk away with up to S$12,888 worth of gold by making their first trade with Tiger Brokers or referring a friend to open an account with a minimum deposit, subject to terms and conditions.



Eng Thiam Choon, Chief Executive Officer of Tiger Brokers (Singapore), shares: "At Tiger Brokers, we are constantly striving to provide the best trading experience possible to our users, while keeping up with the latest trends to tailor our products and services to meet investor demand and evolving customer behaviours. With social media being so rampant and more young investors emerging, this gives us the blueprint to focus on enhancing our platform and features as we embark on their trading and investment journey together. So far, we have seen a 660% increase in accounts opened and a 780% increase in accounts funded on Tiger Trade in 2021."



Please visit the website for more information on how to participate in the Gold Xi Fa Cai lucky draw. Usher into the year of the tiger and kick start new ways of investing with Tiger Brokers.



About Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd.



Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd ("Tiger Brokers (Singapore)") is a brokerage firm operating with a Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Its trading platform, Tiger Trade - available on both online and mobile app (Apple App Store and Google Play Store) offers complimentary real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours and 24/7 finance news updates. Its online and mobile app trading platform, Tiger Trade, offers complimentary real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours and 24/7 finance news updates.



Through Tiger Trade, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) offers retail investors in Singapore access to six global exchanges in the US (NYSE, NASDAQ), China (Shanghai/Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect), Hong Kong (HKEX), Singapore (SGX) and Australia (ASX), with access to investment offerings such as Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Futures, Stock Options, Warrants, Callable Bull/Bear Contracts (CBBCs), Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs), and US-listed over the counter (OTC) equities, and Fund Mall.



Tiger Brokers (Singapore) is the Singapore entity of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), known as "Tiger Brokers" in Asia, a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. Founded in 2014, Tiger Brokers became #1 in the U.S. equity trading by volume among trading platforms catered to Global Chinese investors in less than two years. Tiger Brokers was awarded "2017 Fintech 250" by CB Insights and shortlisted for "China Leading Fintech 50" for two years in a row by KPMG China. The company was listed on NASDAQ under "TIGR" in 2019 and has offices in China, United States, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Tiger Brokers has over 1.7 million customers worldwide currently, with a total trading volume exceeding USD92.6 billion in Q3 2021. The company is backed by well-known investors such as Xiaomi, as well as investment guru Jim Rogers. For more information, please visit https://www.tigerbrokers.com.sg



