Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Tuesday, 8 February 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CyberK
CyberK Dev Announces Launch of New Crypto Development Product

LONDON, Feb 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Cyberk Dev, a full-service incubation and development company, has announced the launch of its platform. Delivering all users' decentralized finance [DeFi], NFT, Gaming, and DAO needs in one place, Cyberk is committed to building projects right from their infant stage down to the finish line. Integrating a team of well-trained and seasoned members, CyberK aims at offering key solutions to all crypto development problems.

Comprising members who have managed, previously, several projects from the ground down to the completion stage, CyberK will guide projects via the introduction of specifically tailored campaigns and ideas that will drive growth right from the drawing board to the official launch.

Besides the integration of an experienced team, CyberK Dev offers a plethora of features - smart contract development, mobile and web development, and subsequently decentralized applications [DApps]. These deliverables will make the company a one-stop shop for all crypto development and launch needs.

Prioritizing users through its unique offerings, CyberK Dev has launched a full development catalog displaying, in glaring form, its unprecedented development facets, each designed to suit the needs of almost every crypto or blockchain-based project.

Yet another impressive feature of this company is the inclusion of anonymity, the foremost feature on which crypto projects are built. As the crypto market continues to grow at an exponential rate, there is a growing need for the safety of crypto project developers who are, most of the time, easy targets for criminals and others with equally malicious intent. Addressing this major sticking point, CyberK Dev hopes to introduce anonymity - ensuring that the personal information of these founders is not doxxed.

CyberK Dev Security

As part of its long-term vision to promote an industry where hacks and network vulnerabilities are things of the past, CyberK Dev has launched "smart security", a product that will guarantee crypto developers security that is as smart as their businesses. A comprehensive security assessment has been put in place by the company to identify system vulnerabilities before they are exploited.

Delivering auditing, watching, and contract features, the CyberK team has, in the last few months, audited major protocols and it is currently one of the most trusted security companies in the trillion-dollar space.

CyberK Dev is built on six core concepts-full verification expertise, well-recognized audits, unique patented technologies, free project quotes, transparent reports, and fast turnaround time - and by leveraging them in all entirety - it will offer DeFi launchpad, NFT marketplace, utility integration, farming & staking, data analytics, and trading window services to developers.

About CyberK Dev

CyberK Dev is a full-service crypto development company that aims at delivering pertinent DeFi needs to developers. Integrating the concept of anonymity to the company, CyberK aims to build on the foremost facet of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Helping developers kickstart their NFT marketplaces, utility token integration, DeFi launchpads, and other specific development needs, CyberK Devs is shaping to be a one-stop shop for everything blockchain and crypto development.

Social Contact
Telegram: @cyberk_anderson
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyberk-io/

Media Contact
Brand: CyberK
Contact: Anderson, Co-Founder
Website; https://cyberk.io/
Email: cyberk_dev@cyberk.io

SOURCE: CyberK


Topic: Press release summary
Source: CyberK

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
NFT Data Analytics Platform NFTGo.io Raises $6.75 Million in Pre-Series A  
Feb 8, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
The Bored.AI by Tectona Launches the Text2Art Project to Create Unique Art-level NFTs  
Feb 8, 2022 20:30 HKT/SGT
CyberK Dev Announces Launch of New Crypto Development Product  
Feb 8, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
Yesports announces global teams ahead of Web 3.0 esports platform debut on Polygon  
Feb 8, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Oculis appoints Dr. Bastian Dehmel as Chief Development Officer  
Feb 8, 2022 15:10 HKT/SGT
AVIA Appoints Matthew Cheetham as General Manager of the Coalition Against Piracy  
Feb 8, 2022 12:54 HKT/SGT
5,000+ Educators, Policymakers & Technology Leaders Assemble to Plan for the Future of Education in the Philippines  
Feb 8, 2022 10:22 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, Carnegie Mellon University Collaborate to Develop 'Social Digital Twin' Technology for Smart Cities  
Tuesday, February 8, 2022 9:26:00 AM
CoinSmart Announces Increase in Key Performance Metrics  
Feb 7, 2022 23:58 HKT/SGT
SinoMab Announces IND APPLICATION FOR SN1011 ACCEPTED BY NMPA CDE  
Feb 7, 2022 18:05 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile 2022
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
SEA Digital Week 2022
9  -  11   March
South East Asia
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       