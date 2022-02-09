Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 08:04 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: SCCG Management SCCG Management and Odds AI Announce Strategic Business Development Partnership for North America

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - SCCG Management CEO and Founder, Stephen Crystal announced a partnership with the Sydney, Australia-based company, Odds AI, to provide investment, business development, and strategic advisory services to grow the company within the North American sports wagering markets.



Stephen Crystal said of the partnership, "The need for powerful, accurate and scalable automation in sports wagering operations will be the central tool enabling micro markets and in play betting, in a risk-managed, cost-effective manner. AI and machine learning are the means by which we will achieve the high value growth consumers will demand from the sports wagering industry in the years soon to come."



Jack Atkinson, CEO of Odds AI stated, "Odds AI is delighted to be partnering with SCCG. Scaling our current offering and distributing our imminent product roadmap is our major focus and clearly SCCG's expertise in accelerating and facilitating business development progress will help us grow rapidly and substantially increase revenues."



Atkinson added that, "North America is a critical part of our expansion plan which makes SCCG's value-add even more significant when we look to expand beyond European football and into clever micro markets for US sports. SCCG helping fuel Odds AI's growth is an exciting and important step in advance of our Series A round."



Odds AI has been able to establish a sophisticated and cutting-edge odds making process, using advanced Machine Learning, producing provably accurate micro markets which are primed for integration into some of the world's most high-profile sportsbooks. Odds AI's bench strength in project management, marketing, machine learning, mathematics, data analytics, and back-end technology, ensures the ability to scale Odds AI's offerings in terms of its unique betting markets, as well as the sports and leagues covered.



Odds AI has allocated considerable time, energy, and resources towards ensuring seamless integration, in multiple formats, as well as efficient bet settlement services for its customers. The vast majority of Odds AI's bet settlement will be automated through multiple reliable APIs. In short, Odds AI's unique micro markets are highly engaging, integration ready, validated for accuracy, and primed to deliver significant value to customers - playing an important role in enhancing the end user's betting experience. Odds AI is initially giving football betting a significant boost in terms of enriching betting possibilities for the world game, before the company turns its attention to new sports, and pertinently, introducing lucrative micro markets to US sports and the US market.



About Odds AI



Odds AI is changing the game with its AI-driven innovative football betting markets. Our landmark inaugural offering, Batch 1, is now available for distribution and integration. Odds AI's 2022 roadmap includes its game-changing Batch 2 odds offering (more mainstream micro markets), an exciting suite of betting games, fixed same-game combo bets and rapid expansion in terms of Football leagues covered. Odds AI's advanced Machine Learning processes and sophisticated AI based predictive analytics are helping shape the future of odds creation as well as the prominence of micro markets, in the highly lucrative sports betting industry.



About SCCG MANAGEMENT



SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.



SCCG Management celebrates 2022 as its 30th Anniversary of leadership and innovation for the gaming industry. https://sccgmanagement.com



