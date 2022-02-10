Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, February 13, 2022
Saturday, 12 February 2022, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Soldier Ape NFT Celebrates 20K+ Members
Soldier Ape, the NFT Project, Set to Reshape the Metaverse

LONDON, Feb 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Soldier Ape NFT is proud to announce that the NFT project has reached 20K+ Members on Twitter and Discord. The craze about these non-fungible tokens has outgunned almost every other trend; often at times, they are the trend. Metaverse, on the other hand, is finding silent takers.

One such project named Soldier Apes Army is gaining a lot of momentum with over 9000+ members on Discord and over 12k followers on Twitter. The NFT project, unlike others, will include the community from the start, providing a route for recommendations and comments from the very users of the game. The Soldier Apes Army NFT Collection has a total of 10,025 Soldier Ape NFTs stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and hosted on IPFS (interplanetary file system).

Soldier Apes Army is intended to be a P2E (play-to-earn) game. The game requires NFTs, which can be purchased on OpenSea and in PreSale. Each NFT entitles the player to participate in the game. The game, in its true essence, is created by the people and for the people who play it.

The game plan is to develop a 3D isometric gaming environment, which is interactive, but with scalable visuals, enabling gamers with less powerful hardware to enjoy a seamless gaming experience. Each of these digital creatures is unique and produced by highly skilled artists.

In the Apaverse, also known as "Home of the Apes", once the 10,000 Soldier Apes NFTs are sold out, the first owners of the 10 rare General Apes NFTs, will receive a one-time payment of $10,000 each. Moreover, the first owner of the 3-star Lieutenant General Ape NFT will also earn a Mercedes-AMG G 63.

The game will be based around the Soldier Apes Army NFT collectibles and players can utilise their Soldier Apes as characters in the Apaverse. The objective is one - to establish Soldier Apes Army as the premier NFT PvP and P2E (play to earn) gaming environment on the Ethereum blockchain.

Commenting on the mission and vision of the project, the Soldier Ape Founding Team stated, "Our mission is simple: to be the leading Apes NFT PvP and P2E gaming ecosystem on the Ethereum blockchain. We will be building our game around the Soldier Apes Army NFT collectibles, where players use their Soldier Apes as their characters in a unique gaming metaverse."

The project has clocked over 9000 members on Discord, outbidding its Phase 2 goals of 5000 members by a heavy margin. The project is also in a partnership with EGamea, a leading Game Development Studio for the playable Demo game, "Home of the Apes". In the long run, the project will organise worldwide soldiers events, followed by the public launch of the in-game token.

The NFT sector has been on a growth trajectory and with such momentum already backing the Soldier Apes Army NFT project, it is set to be the Metaverse gamechanger.

The Founding team announced that Whitelisting Mint is slated to start on February 14, 6 PM, CET., while the public sale will start on February 16, 6 AM, CET.

Source: Soldier Ape

