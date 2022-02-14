Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, February 14, 2022
Monday, 14 February 2022, 08:50 HKT/SGT
Source: EC Healthcare
EC Healthcare Opens New Healthcare Medical Centre, Further Consolidate the Leading Position and Expand Market Share

HONG KONG, Feb 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce that, to fulfill the strong demand for medical and healthcare services, the Group is opening a new healthcare medical centre and advanced imaging centre at Cityplaza in Tai Koo,Hong Kong Island, with two newly leased floors with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 12,300 square feet.

The newly leased floors on 14/F of Cityplaza is the EC Healthcare Medical Centre which offers services including but not limited to general medical, specialist, dental and pain management services with a gross floor area of approximately 8,900 square feet and the centre is in full operation from 11 February 2022.

The other newly leased floor on 6/F of Cityplaza is an advanced imaging centre serving as a one-stop medical imaging service hub with gross floor area of approximately 3,400 square feet, which is expected to commence operation in March 2022. Together with this new imaging centre, the Group shall have four advanced imaging centres across the New Territories, Kowloon and Hong Kong Island by March 2022.

The Board believes the aforementioned expansion will become a growth driver for the Group's businesses, further consolidate the Group's position in the industry as a one-stop comprehensive healthcare and medical service provider, and effectively expand its healthcare and medical market share.



